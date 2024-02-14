V-Day: Zeenat Aman Shares Dating Advice, Reveals Who She Is Dating

The actress then spoke about how a relationship goes beyond the dimensions of great sex and a stacked bank account, “There’s certainly been an occasion or two where I wish I’d listened to my amma! In the long run - great sex, a stacked bank account and sweet talk are meaningless if you can’t enjoy the mundane together. Which is not to say that sex and finances are unimportant. Compatibility on those fronts are essential too.”

She further mentioned, “Preserve your sense of self against all odds. If your partner wants to entirely change you, they don’t love you. They love control. On that note, make sure you’re financially independent of them. A relationship should be a choice not a circumstance.”