Zeenat Aman ‘Strongly Recommends’ To Live In Before Marriage, Says ‘It’s Easy To Be Best Version For Few Hours’

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman doesn’t shy away from giving her unfiltered opinions on love and life. In her recent post on Instagram, she introduced her fans to her adopted Indie dog Lily, and advocated pet rescue and adoption. Moving ahead, she asserted how lovers should not let society come in their way, and asked young couples to live in before they tie the knot.
Mentioning how she “strongly” recommends that a couple live together before marriage, Zeenat added that it would actually help them to understand each other better. She added how she has advised her sons, Azaan and Zahan, to live-in with their partners. The 72-year-old actor, who has been married twice, further called live-in relationships the “ultimate test” of one’s equation.
“One of you asked me about relationship advice in the comments section of my last post. Here’s a personal opinion I haven’t previously shared – if you’re in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married,” she wrote in the caption. “This is the same advice I’ve always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test,” she added. Check out the post here:
Zeenat further advocated how in live-in, a couple has to deal with “million conflicts” but it shows if they are compatible or not. She added how Indian society can be conservative about live-in, but couples should not let it come in their way.
Zeenat said, “It’s easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people in close proximity? In short – are you actually compatible? I’m aware that Indian society is a little uptight about “living in sin” but then again, society is uptight about so many things! Log kya kahenge?”
Zeenat Aman has been quite active on social media after she made her Instagram debut, and often interacts with her fans about her career insights, life and relationships.