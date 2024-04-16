Veteran actor Zeenat Aman became the talk of the town when she took to her social media and asked the younger generation to try living with their partners once before they tied the knot. Her advice did not go down well with actor Mumtaz. The actor lashed out at Aman in an interview and took digs at her marriage with Mazhar Khan. In a recent interview, Zeenat Aman has now broken her silence and has reacted to what Mumtaz said about her.
In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Zeenat Aman reacted to what Mumtaz said about her and her personal life in a recent interview. The actor stayed away from mudslinging. She said, “Everyone is entitled to their own opinions. I’ve never been one to comment on others' personal lives or tear down my colleagues, and I’m not going to start now.”
In an earlier conversation with Zoom, Mumtaz condemned the live-in advice that Aman had shared on her social media. She mentioned how that advice is not in line with the “moral values” and also said that maybe the actor shared this advice to sound like a “cool aunty” on social media. Additionally, she also said that Aman should not share relationship advice considering how her marriage turned out to be.
Mumtaz added, “If girls adopt the live-in culture, marriage as an institution will become obsolete. Tell me honestly, would you marry your son to a girl whom you know to have been in a live-in relationship? Aap Zeenat ko hi le lo misaal ke taur par… She knew Mazhar Khan for years before marrying him. Her marriage was a living hell. She should be the last person doling out advice on relationships.”
Mumtaz has not reacted to Zeenat Aman’s comment as of now.