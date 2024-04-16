Veteran actor Zeenat Aman became the talk of the town when she took to her social media and asked the younger generation to try living with their partners once before they tied the knot. Her advice did not go down well with actor Mumtaz. The actor lashed out at Aman in an interview and took digs at her marriage with Mazhar Khan. In a recent interview, Zeenat Aman has now broken her silence and has reacted to what Mumtaz said about her.