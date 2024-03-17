Sports

PSL 2024: Islamabad United Defeat Peshawar Zalmi In Eliminator 2 - In Pics

Haider Ali and Imad Wasim propelled Islamabad United to their first Pakistan Super League final since 2018 with a five-wicket victory over Peshawar Zalmi in the second eliminator on Saturday (March 16, 2024). Wasim smashed an unbeaten 59 and Ali bludgeoned five sixes in his 29-ball 52 not out as Islamabad reached 189-5 with an over to spare after choosing to bowl first. Pakistan star Saim Ayub earlier made 73 off 44 before Islamabad restricted Peshawar to 185-5. Captain Shadab Khan figured in all five dismissals, picking up four smart catches in the outfield and also getting the key wicket of Ayub in the 15th over. Islamabad, who won two titles in the first three PSL seasons, including in 2018, will play Multan Sultans in the final on Monday.

March 17, 2024
March 17, 2024
       
PSL: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi

Islamabad United' Imad Wasim, right, celebrates with Haider Ali during the Pakistan Super League T20 cricket eliminator match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi, in Karachi, Pakistan.

PSL: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi
Islamabad United' Haider Ali bats during the Pakistan Super League T20 cricket eliminator match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi, in Karachi, Pakistan.

PSL: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi
Islamabad United' Imad Wasim plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League T20 cricket eliminator match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi, in Karachi, Pakistan.

PSL: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi
Peshawar Zalmi' Saim Ayub celebrates after the wicket during the Pakistan Super League T20 cricket eliminator match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi, in Karachi, Pakistan.

PSL: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi
Islamabad United' Martin Guptill, right, plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League T20 cricket eliminator match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators, in Karachi, Pakistan.

PSL: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi
Peshawar Zalmi' Mohammad Haris plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League T20 cricket eliminator match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi, in Karachi, Pakistan.

PSL: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi
Peshawar Zalmi' Saim Ayub bats during the Pakistan Super League T20 cricket eliminator match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi, in Karachi, Pakistan.

PSL: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi
Peshawar Zalmi' Babar Azam, left, plays a shot as Islamabad United Azam Khan watches during the Pakistan Super League T20 cricket eliminator match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi, in Karachi, Pakistan.

PSL: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi
Islamabad United' Naseem Shah celebrates after taking the wicket during the Pakistan Super League T20 cricket eliminator match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi, in Karachi, Pakistan.

PSL: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi
Islamabad United' Azam Khan removes bails to run out to Quetta Gladiators' Akeal Hosein during the Pakistan Super League T20 cricket eliminator match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators, in Karachi, Pakistan.

