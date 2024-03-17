Sports

PSL 2024: Islamabad United Defeat Peshawar Zalmi In Eliminator 2 - In Pics

Haider Ali and Imad Wasim propelled Islamabad United to their first Pakistan Super League final since 2018 with a five-wicket victory over Peshawar Zalmi in the second eliminator on Saturday (March 16, 2024). Wasim smashed an unbeaten 59 and Ali bludgeoned five sixes in his 29-ball 52 not out as Islamabad reached 189-5 with an over to spare after choosing to bowl first. Pakistan star Saim Ayub earlier made 73 off 44 before Islamabad restricted Peshawar to 185-5. Captain Shadab Khan figured in all five dismissals, picking up four smart catches in the outfield and also getting the key wicket of Ayub in the 15th over. Islamabad, who won two titles in the first three PSL seasons, including in 2018, will play Multan Sultans in the final on Monday.