Islamabad United' Imad Wasim, right, celebrates with Haider Ali during the Pakistan Super League T20 cricket eliminator match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi, in Karachi, Pakistan.
Islamabad United' Haider Ali bats during the Pakistan Super League T20 cricket eliminator match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi, in Karachi, Pakistan.
Advertisement
Islamabad United' Imad Wasim plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League T20 cricket eliminator match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi, in Karachi, Pakistan.
Advertisement
Peshawar Zalmi' Saim Ayub celebrates after the wicket during the Pakistan Super League T20 cricket eliminator match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi, in Karachi, Pakistan.
Islamabad United' Martin Guptill, right, plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League T20 cricket eliminator match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators, in Karachi, Pakistan.
Advertisement
Peshawar Zalmi' Mohammad Haris plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League T20 cricket eliminator match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi, in Karachi, Pakistan.
Advertisement
Peshawar Zalmi' Saim Ayub bats during the Pakistan Super League T20 cricket eliminator match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi, in Karachi, Pakistan.
Advertisement
Peshawar Zalmi' Babar Azam, left, plays a shot as Islamabad United Azam Khan watches during the Pakistan Super League T20 cricket eliminator match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi, in Karachi, Pakistan.
Islamabad United' Naseem Shah celebrates after taking the wicket during the Pakistan Super League T20 cricket eliminator match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi, in Karachi, Pakistan.
Islamabad United' Azam Khan removes bails to run out to Quetta Gladiators' Akeal Hosein during the Pakistan Super League T20 cricket eliminator match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators, in Karachi, Pakistan.