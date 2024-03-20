Cricket

Retired Pakistan Cricketer Imad Wasim Makes Himself Available For National Selection

It was no secret that Imad retired due to differences with captain Babar Azam. The two didn't get along even while playing for Karachi Kings in the previous PSL editions where Babar was captain

PTI
March 20, 2024
March 20, 2024
       
Imad Wasim played a vital role in making Islamabad United winners of this year's PSL. Photo: X/ @IsbUnited
Four months after retiring from international cricket, Pakistan spin all-rounder Imad Wasim has made himself available for national selection after playing a key role in Islamabad United's title triumph in the PSL. (More Cricket News)

The 35-year-old had retired in November 2023, saying it was time for him to focus on playing in foreign leagues.

Imad was adjudged the Man-of-the-match for his franchise, Islamabad United in the Eliminator 2 and final of the Pakistan Super League 9 on Saturday and Monday.

He had taken a fifer (5/23) in the PSL final as Islamabad grabbed the title for the first time since 2018.

Imad told the media that he wanted to serve Pakistan again.

"I made a name for myself while playing for Pakistan and if my country needs me, I will be available. If not, I have no issues with that," Imad said.

"Shaheen called me after I retired but I told him that we will talk after PSL," he added.

The Pakistani selectors are due to announce a pool of players for a training camp at an Army base in Kakul from March 25. The selectors will announce the team for the home T20 series against New Zealand in April from the same batch.

According to insiders, Babar and the team management were not very happy with Imad's attitude. He had gained a reputation for not being a team man.

