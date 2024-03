Sports

PSL Final: Islamabad United Beat Multan Sultans In A Nail-Biting Finish To Clinch Title - In Pics

Islamabad United won the Pakistan Super League after beating Multan Sultans with a last-ball boundary in a thrilling final on Monday. Tailender Hunain Shah came in to face the final ball after the dismissal of Naseem Shah and steered fast bowler Mohammad Ali’s delivery through point to finish the nailbiter. Multan was restricted to 159-9 on a spinners’ paradise after Islamabad allrounder Imad Wasim grabbed 5-23 and captain Shadab Khan picked up 3-32. Islamabad’s chase got a great start from opener Martin Guptill, stumbled in the middle, then got a great finish from Wasim, 19 not out, and Naseem, 17. Islamabad reached 163-8 to add to its titles in 2016 and 2018. It was heartbreaking for Multan, which lost last year’s final to Lahore Qalandars by one run. Playing its fourth consecutive final, Multan won the group stage and was the favorite in the final.