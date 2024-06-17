Cricket

PAK Vs IRE, T20 World Cup: Pakistan End Disappointing Campaign With Win - Data Debrief

Both Pakistan and Ireland were already out of Super Eight reckoning at ICC T20 World Cup 2024 before the match, but the Men In Green clearly wanted to go out on a high as they came out of the blocks quickly

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi.
Pakistan salvage some pride in their final T20 World Cup match by holding on to earn a three-wicket victory over Ireland in Lauderhill on Sunday. (Highlights | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Both sides were already out of the competition before the match, but Pakistan clearly wanted to go out on a high as they came out of the blocks quickly.

Pakistan players huddle before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. - (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Debacle: Versatile All-Rounders Is What The Doctor Orders

BY Vignesh Bharadwaj

Ireland got off to a nightmare start, slumping to 4-3 in just the second over. Shaheen Afridi (3-22) and Imad Wasim (3-8) impressed as Pakistan smothered their opponents, though Gareth Delany managed to gain some momentum with 31 off 19 balls.

Ireland eventually stumbled to 106-9 and looked out of sorts while bowling as well as Pakistan raced to 52-2 by the end of the eighth over.

Barry McCarthy (3-15) set up a nervy finish though as his intervention saw Pakistan lose four wickets during the next three overs.

Ireland could not hold onto their dominance though as Afridi scored two sixes in the 19th over to reach 111-7 and ensure a Pakistan win with seven balls remaining.

Pakistan are left to rue their slow start to the tournament, while Ireland finish their T20 World Cup campaign without registering a single win, with both sides now heading home.

Data Debrief: Too little, too late?

It is the second time in the tournament that Pakistan have had two bowlers take three wickets each after Naseem Shah (3-21) and Haris Rauf (3-21) in their defeat to India.

Overall, this is the lowest match aggregate (217) involving Pakistan and Ireland in T20Is.

