PAK Vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Updates: Babar Azam & Co Face Ireland In Dead Rubber

Welcome to the live coverage of match 36 of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 between Pakistan and Ireland. The weather in Lauderhill, Florida has not been suitable for the matches so far. Yesterday's India vs Canada match was washed out due to consistent rain and wet outfield. Pakistan cricket team will be eyeing to finish their campaign on a high note but Paul Stirling's men will also enter the ground in search of their maiden win of the tournament. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the PAK Vs IRE, Group A match, here.