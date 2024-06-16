Cricket

PAK Vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Updates: Babar Azam & Co Face Ireland In Dead Rubber

Pakistan Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 36, Live Updates: Already eliminated from the race of Super Eight, Pakistan and Ireland lock horns in their final group-stage fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday. Babar Azam & Co. will be eyeing to finish their campaign on a high note but Paul Stirling's men will also enter the ground in search of their maiden win of the tournament. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the PAK Vs IRE, Group A match, here

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
16 June 2024
16 June 2024
Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam during a practice session before the match against Ireland in ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X/ @babarazam258

PAK Vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Live Blog

Welcome to the live coverage of match 36 of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 between Pakistan and Ireland. The weather in Lauderhill, Florida has not been suitable for the matches so far. Yesterday's India vs Canada match was washed out due to consistent rain and wet outfield. Pakistan cricket team will be eyeing to finish their campaign on a high note but Paul Stirling's men will also enter the ground in search of their maiden win of the tournament. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the PAK Vs IRE, Group A match, here.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi's Maximum Temperature At 44.9 Degrees Celsius, Six Notches Above Normal
  2. Breaking News June 16 LIVE: AAP Vs BJP Over Delhi Water Crisis; German Police Shoot Man With Axe
  3. Opposition Attacks Government Over NEET Controversy: Who Said What
  4. Delhi Water Crisis Sparks Protests, BJP Slams AAP Govt | In Pics
  5. MHT CET Result 2024: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell Declares Results | Direct Link
Entertainment News
  1. Songwriters Hall Of Fame 2024: Quirky Moments Which You Must Have Missed On The Telly
  2. Rohit Chaudhary Reveals He Had To Chew Gum For 13-14 Hours For 'A Day In Your Life'
  3. 'It Was A Big Deal' For Ashok Beniwal To Play Gay Professor In 'Jahangir National University'
  4. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’: 5 Reasons Why This ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Is A Must Watch
  5. Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, Ananya Panday & Others Wish 'Incredible' Dads For Being Their 'Greatest Inspiration'
Sports News
  1. Legends Intercontinental T20 Set To Take Place In USA; Teams, Venue, Dates Revealed
  2. US Open Golf, Round 3: Leader Bryson Dechambeau Aiming For 'Something Special' In Final Round
  3. PAK Vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Updates: Babar Azam & Co Face Ireland In Dead Rubber
  4. Sumit Nagal Vs Luciano Darderi, ATP 125 Perugia Challenger Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online In India
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Women Post 265/8 Vs South Africa In 1st ODI; Netherlands Vs Poland At Euro 2024
World News
  1. Scores Join Annual Gay Pride Parade In Ukraine's Kyiv With Riot Police Protection
  2. 2 Killed And Several Wounded In Shooting During A Juneteenth Celebration In A Texas Park
  3. Feasibility Study On Proposal To Establish Land Connectivity With India In Final Stages, Says Sri Lankan President
  4. What Is The India-Middle East-Europe Corridor That G7 Summit Commits To Promote?
  5. How Accurate Are Honeybees In Identifying Lung Cancer?
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Highlights June 15: Switzerland, Spain Collect Wins; Sumit Nagal Makes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow