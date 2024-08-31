England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score: Hosts Look To Build On Huge Lead At Lord's

England's Gus Atkinson, right, and Matthew Potts prepare to bat during day two of the second Rothesay Men's Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's. Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

England's Gus Atkinson, right, and Matthew Potts prepare to bat during day two of the second Rothesay Men's Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's. Photo: John Walton/PA via AP