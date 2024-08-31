Cricket

England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score: Hosts Look To Build On Huge Lead At Lord's

Check out the live scores and updates of Day 3 of the England vs Sri Lanka second Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground here

england-vs-sri-lanka-second-test-match-lords-ap-photo
England's Gus Atkinson, right, and Matthew Potts prepare to bat during day two of the second Rothesay Men's Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's. Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
Welcome to the live coverage of the third day of the second Test match between England and Sri Lanka on Saturday, August 31, at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. (Streaming| More Cricket News)

England moved into a powerful position to win the series against Sri Lanka by taking a stranglehold on the second test at Lord's after an unlikely century by fast bowler Gus Atkinson and another batting collapse by the tourists on Friday.

After Atkinson's entertaining 118 led England to 427 all out, Sri Lanka was skittled for 196 in 55.3 overs to face a 231-run, first-innings deficit on Day 2 at the home of cricket.

England chose not to enforce the follow-on and reached stumps on 25-1, with a lead of 256.

Having won the first test in Manchester last week, England is on track to wrap up a second straight series victory this international summer — after a 3-0 win over the West Indies last month.

