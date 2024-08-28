Cricket

England Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs SL Match

England Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Here are all the live streaming and squad details for the ENG Vs SL clash

Once more, England and Sri Lanka are set to meet at Lord’s for the second Test of their series from August 29 to September 2 after an exhilarating first match that saw the English side win by five wickets as it was held at Old Trafford. (More Sports News)

Ollie Pope who is in charge as the captain for England will be seeking to ensure they maintain their advantage in the series but on the other hand, Sri Lanka will want to level things with them after being inspired by their consistent performance.

The iconic cricket ground where this crucial contest will be held could be instrumental in deciding how this three-test match series turns out for either side.

Both fields have been doing good but for sure, the recent news will do something about England´s morale. Despite their defeat, Sri Lanka showed a great deal of resilience led by Kamindu Mendis who made a fantastic century.

BY Outlook Sports Desk

England Vs Sri Lanka: Squads

England Squad: Ollie Pope (c), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka Squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (vice captain), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Nisala Tharaka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milan Rathnaya

England XI

Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook (vice-captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, and Shoaib Bashir

England Vs Sri Lanka: Live Streaming

When to watch England Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test match in India on TV?

The England Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test will be played at Lord's Cricket Ground in London from August 29 to September 2 . The match is scheduled to start at 3:30PM IST.

Where to watch England Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test match in India on TV?

The first Test between England and Sri Lanka will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network in India. 

Where to watch England Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test match live streaming in India?

The live streaming of the first Test between England and Sri Lanka will be available on the Sony Liv app. 

