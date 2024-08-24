England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 4, Live Score: SL Look To Build On Lead As ENG Eye Wickets At Old Trafford

Welcome to the live coverage of Day 4 action of the 1st Test match between England and Sri Lanka being played at Old Trafford, Manchester. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
ENG Vs SL, 1st Test Playing XIs
England: Daniel Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake.
What Happened On Day 3 Of The ENG Vs SL, 1st Test?
After the hosts were bowled out for 358, Sri Lanka were handed out a huge deficit but thanks to Angelo Mathews (65) and some fight from the SL middle-order, the visitors are 82 ahead in the Test going into day 4.