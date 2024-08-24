Cricket

England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 4, Live Score: SL Look To Build On Lead As ENG Eye Wickets At Old Trafford

Follow the live score and updates of the fourth day of the 1st Test of England Vs Sri Lanka

Chris-Woakes-ENG-Vs-SL-AP-Photo
England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Hosts will look to clean up the SL tail at Old Trafford. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
Welcome to the live coverage of Day 4 action of the 1st Test match between England and Sri Lanka being played at Old Trafford, Manchester. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

ENG Vs SL, 1st Test Playing XIs

England: Daniel Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake.

What Happened On Day 3 Of The ENG Vs SL, 1st Test?

After the hosts were bowled out for 358, Sri Lanka were handed out a huge deficit but thanks to Angelo Mathews (65) and some fight from the SL middle-order, the visitors are 82 ahead in the Test going into day 4.

