England Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs SL Match

England will take on Sri Lanka in the first Test of the three-match Test series at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Wednesday, August 21. (More Cricket News)
With regular captain Ben Stokes ruled out due to a hamstring injury, England will be led by Ollie Pope. While on the other end, it will be Dhananjaya de Silva leading the Lankan troops.
England come into the contest after their three-match Test series win against West Indies, while the Lankan Lions enter the series after an ODI series win against India. They have also played a tour match against the England Lions in Worcester.
Live Streaming Details For England Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Match
When to watch England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match?
The England Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test will be played at Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester from August 21-25 . The match is scheduled to start at 3:30PM IST.
Where to watch England Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test match in India on TV?
The first Test between England and Sri Lanka will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch England Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test match live streaming in India?
The live streaming of the first Test between England and Sri Lanka will be available on the Sony Liv app.
England Vs Sri Lanka squads
England Squad: Ollie Pope (c), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood
Sri Lanka Squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (vice captain), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Nisala Tharaka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milan Rathnaya