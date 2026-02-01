Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Three Lions Chasing Revised 168-Run Target

Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana, centre, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of England's Phil Salt during the second T20 match in Pallekele. Photo: AP

Welcome to the live coverage of the second T20I between Sri Lanka and England at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Sunday, February 1, 2026. Hosts Sri Lanka have lost the first T20I and visitors England are leading in the series. The first T20I at Pallekele was a rain-curtailed encounter which Harry Brook and co won. Spinners led by Adil Rashid starred in the win along with Phil Salt who led the charge in the chase. For Sri Lanka, a big positive was Matheesha Pathirana and Eshan Malinga's partnership with the ball. They will look to get a stronger performance and level the series in the 2nd T20I. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Sri Lanka vs England cricket match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Feb 2026, 11:06:18 pm IST Sri Lanka vs England LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: ENG 117/3 (12) Dangerman Jos Buttler (39 off 29) falls soon after resumption of play, caught superbly by Pavan Rathnayake off Dunith Wellalage's bowling. In walks captain Harry Brook, and gets into the act straight away. He's smashed 24 off nine balls already and along with Tom Banton (34 not out off 22), is taking England to a position of strength. They need 51 runs off the last five overs.

1 Feb 2026, 10:40:26 pm IST Sri Lanka vs England LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Covers Come Off, Revised Start Time Arrives The covers have completely come off and the Umpires are also satisfied with the conditions upon inspection. The match has been reduced to 17-over a side and the DLS revised target for England is now 168. The match is all set to restart from 10:40 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

1 Feb 2026, 10:38:26 pm IST Sri Lanka vs England LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Groundstaff Remove Water From Cover The wait continues for the fans as the rain returned for a short while. The covers had to come back on and when the rain stopped, the groundstaff went down to the ground in attempt to remove the water from the covers. If the rain doesn't return, Umpires will be out for inspection soon.

1 Feb 2026, 10:03:38 pm IST Sri Lanka vs England LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Covers Coming Off Good news for the fans as the visuals show the rains has eased up and the covers are coming off. There will be an inspection soon and umpires will then notify the revised start time. Till then fans can stay tuned.

1 Feb 2026, 09:33:12 pm IST Sri Lanka vs England LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Rain! This is certainly unexpected. No downpour was predicted for tonight, but who can ever tell how the weather is really going to be? The sudden showers force the umpires to stop play. England are behind the DLS par score at the moment (69), but play might resume soon if the rain relents. ENG: 57/2 (7.2)

1 Feb 2026, 09:29:19 pm IST Sri Lanka vs England LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Overs 3-7 Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka sees the back of Jacob Bethell, caught behind to Kusal Mendis for 13. Tom Banton (9 not out off 8 balls) joins Jos Buttler 29 (21) in the middle, with the duo trying to come to terms with the surface. Cutters appearing to be gripping in the pitch, which the Lankans will try to take full advantage of in the middle overs. ENG: 56/2 (7)

1 Feb 2026, 09:05:51 pm IST Sri Lanka vs England LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Pathirana Starts Well Matheesha Pathirana looked in good touch and rhythm in the last match against England. Sri Lanka lost the game but Pathirana was on spot. He starts the second game on a strong note as well as he scalps the wicket of Phil Salt early. Yorker length wide of off, Salt jams the bat and the edge flies to short third man. Jacob Bethell is looking to minimise the damage by attacking Eshan Malinga. ENG 21/1 (2)

1 Feb 2026, 08:44:24 pm IST Sri Lanka vs England LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: SL Reach Competitive Score A little of slip up in the middle, yet Sri Lanka did enough to reach a competitive score of 189/5 in the first innings. Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis played solid knocks to give them the platform and Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake plays good hands to finish well. They have posted a good challenge in front of England, although the visitors will back themselves to chase this total. SL 189/5 (20)

1 Feb 2026, 08:26:26 pm IST Sri Lanka vs England LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: SL Aim Strong Finish Charith Asalanka is looking in good touch. He has struck Jofra Archer for three back-to-back boundaries and restored the dipping run rate of Sri Lanka to some extend. They have set a good platform and will aim to get a good finish so that they can put England under some pressure during the chase. SL 159/4

1 Feb 2026, 08:06:30 pm IST Sri Lanka vs England LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: SL Set Up For Big Total Will Jacks and Liam Dawson's spin has helped England comeback into the game after they stayed in backfoot during the first ten overs. Jacks got Kamil Mishara holed out in the deep while Dawson makes Kusal Mendis to slice one to third man. Despite the two wickets, Sri Lanka keeps going strong riding on the explosive Pavan Rathnayake. SL - 130/3 (13)

1 Feb 2026, 07:52:09 pm IST Sri Lanka vs England LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: SL Set Up For Big Total Despite the wicket of Pathum Nissanka, Sri Lanka have not slowed down and a partnership between Kusal Mendis and Kamil Mishara is pushing them towards a big score. They have scored 100 runs in the first ten overs and will want to breach the 200-run mark and set a challenging total in front of England. SL - 102/1 (10)

1 Feb 2026, 07:30:56 pm IST Sri Lanka vs England LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Archer Gives First Breakthrough A much-needed wicket for England and it comes in the last over of the powerplay. That too of the dangerous Pathum Nissanka. Nissanka was absolutely crunching the ball and he plays a punch from the backfoot. Gets beaten by Jofra Archer's pace and the inside edge crashes into the stumps. Despite that, SL are off to a good start. SL - 58/1 (6)

1 Feb 2026, 07:27:27 pm IST Sri Lanka vs England LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Nissanka Gets Explosive Start Sri Lanka have raced to 39/0 in just 3 overs and much of the scoring is being done by Pathum Nissanka. He has been absolute dominant in the powerplay and have found boundaries as well to keep the scorecard going. He has powered Sri Lanka to an explosive start. SL 39/0 (3)

1 Feb 2026, 07:06:55 pm IST Sri Lanka vs England LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Nissanka Looks For Strong Start Last game, a good start in the powerplay was not enough for Sri Lanka, so this time, they are eying a more explosive start to help their batters get their feet against spinners in the middle overs. Pathum Nissanka takes the initiative and finds a few boundaries as well. SL - 14/0 (1)

1 Feb 2026, 06:44:45 pm IST Sri Lanka vs England LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga

1 Feb 2026, 06:37:45 pm IST Sri Lanka vs England LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: ENG Wins Toss Toss Update: England have won the toss and opted to field

1 Feb 2026, 06:18:20 pm IST Sri Lanka vs England LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Squads Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga, Kusal Perera, Dushmantha Chameera, Kamindu Mendis, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Pavan Rathnayake England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed

1 Feb 2026, 06:07:07 pm IST Sri Lanka vs England LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Where To Watch? The Sri Lanka vs England 2nd T20I match will be live-streamed in India on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony Sports Network TV channels.