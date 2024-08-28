Soon after being elected unopposed as the next chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Jay Shah said he will try to ensure that Test cricket forms the "bedrock" of the game during his tenure.
"While the T20 is a naturally exciting format, it is equally important that Test cricket remains a priority for everyone as it forms the bedrock of our game," Shah said in a statement issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday.
"We must see to it that cricketers are driven to the longer format and our efforts will be channelised towards this goal," Shah added.
The economic viability of Test cricket has been under question for several years now, and the emergence of cash-rich T20 leagues has further endangered the red-ball format. Given India's financial might in the cricket world, Test cricket needs India's push for its prolonged survival, and Shah's words will come as music to the ears of the longer format's followers.
The 35-year-old Shah said he would also like to work towards setting up a dedicated program for talent search. He laid emphasis on upping the standard of the sport all over the world.
"I want to assure you that I will do everything possible to elevate the standard of our game across the globe. As I step into this pivotal role, I am resolutely committed to meeting your high expectations and dedicating myself to the beautiful game of cricket," he said.
"We must champion the ICC's mission further by allocating more resources and attention to Women's cricket and differently-abled cricket. Together, we can empower these essential facets of the sport, making them not just visible but vibrant and thriving," Shah added.