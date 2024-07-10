Cricket

ENG Vs WI 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: James Anderson Gears Up For His Final Act At Lord's

Follow live scores and ball by ball commentary of England Vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 right here

James Anderson will end his Test career against West Indies at Lord's
info_icon

187 Test matches, 700 wickets and more than two decades after he began his career in 2003, it is time to say goodbye to James Anderson. The swing maestro plays his last Test match which starts today against West Indies. Follow live scores and ball by ball commentary of England Vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 right here. (More Cricket News)

For the last time, Anderson plays at the Lord's where he has taken 119 wickets, the most for a bowler at the ground and the second most for any bowler at any ground.

While the focus remains on Anderson, eyes will also be on England's approach after the 'Bazball' approach was humbled thoroughly in India. For the West Indies, it is time to test an exciting young fast-bowling unit with the likes of Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph and Jayden Seales set to form a fearsome-looking trio.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Gautam Gambhir May Also Keep Batting Coach's Role; Abhishek Nayar To Be His Deputy: Report
  2. World Championship of Legends 2024: West Indies and South Africa Champions Triumph In High-scoring Run Chases
  3. Rahul Dravid Wants Equal Bonus For His Support Staff, Refuses Extra Rs 2.5cr: Report
  4. Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq Sacked As Selectors After Pakistan's First Round T20WC Exit: Report
  5. ENG Vs WI, 1st Test: England Moving On From Anderson To Boost Ashes Hopes, Says Stokes
Football News
  1. ARG 2-0 CAN: How Messi Scored His First Copa America 2024 Goal, And What It Means? Watch Video
  2. ESP 2-1 FRA, Euro 2024: Maskless Kylian Mbappe On France's Defeat - 'I Had Aim Of Being Champion'
  3. ARG 2-0 CAN, Copa America 2024 Semifinal: Argentina Through To Their Second-Straight Final - In Pics
  4. ESP 2-1 FRA, Euro 2024 Semifinal: Lamine Yamal's Historic Strike Gives Spain Ticket To Final - In Pics
  5. Marc Cucurella Targeted By Angry German Fans During Spain Vs France, Euro 2024 SF Match - Know The Reason
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic's Inspiring Story - From Nothing To Reaching 1st Major Semifinals
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Daniil Medvedev Defeats Jannik Sinner In Centre Court Thriller - In Pics
  3. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Tommy Paul Test For Semis Spot - In Pics
  4. Wimbledon 2024: World No.1 Jannik Sinner Falls To Daniil Medvedev Post Treatment From Trainer
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic Claims Maiden Major Semifinal Spot With Comeback Win Over Lulu Sun
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE: Voting For Bypolls On; Mumbai BMW Accident Accused' Father Removed By Eknath Shinde
  2. Portraits Of Heat
  3. Pune: Puja Khedkar, Trainee IAS Officer, Transferred Over 'VIP' Demands, Usine Beacon On Her Audi
  4. An Unequal Heat: In Photos
  5. Godmen And Mortal Women: Who's To Blame For Hathras Stampede?
Entertainment News
  1. Cartoon Network Addresses Rumours Of Shutdown: There Is No Truth To The Speculation
  2. MM Keeravaani Claims 'RRR's Oscar-Winning Song 'Naatu Naatu' Was Not His 'Best' Composition
  3. Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned By ED Again In Money Laundering Case
  4. Everything You Need To Know About Ma Dong-seok, The Korean Actor Rumoured To Play Villain In Prabhas' 'Spirit'
  5. Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Exude Glamour And Elegance As They Attend The Wimbledon Quater-Final In London
US News
  1. NYC Heatwave: So Hot, Even A Bridge Couldn't Handle It
  2. Most NRIs Looking To File ITR By July 31: What Challenges Do They Face?
  3. Nikki Haley Rallies Support For Donald Trump, Hits Out At Joe Biden, Kamala Harris For 'Incompetence'
  4. US Alleges Iran 'Encouraging' Gaza Protests Across College Campuses
  5. Pennsylvania Unveils New License Plate And Welcome Signs To Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
World News
  1. Indonesia Working Towards Visa-Free Entry For India, China And More | Details
  2. NYC Heatwave: So Hot, Even A Bridge Couldn't Handle It
  3. Most NRIs Looking To File ITR By July 31: What Challenges Do They Face?
  4. Nikki Haley Rallies Support For Donald Trump, Hits Out At Joe Biden, Kamala Harris For 'Incompetence'
  5. Indonesia Landslide: Death Toll Rises To 23; Search Op Underway To Find Dozens Buried
Latest Stories
  1. NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Pitch For Action Against Russia; Biden Hails 'Greatest Alliance In World History'
  2. Maharashtra: Father-Son Die After Lying Down In Front Of Approaching Train; Incident Caught On Cam
  3. Gaza War: 29 Dead After Israeli Air Strikes Target Fourth School In 4 Days; UNSC Calls Emergency Meeting
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: How Cops Tracked Down Mihir Shah | Details
  5. 'Gladiator 2' Trailer Review: Paul Mescal-Pedro Pascal Turn The Colosseum Into An Epic Battleground
  6. Today's Sports News LIVE: Spain Beat France 2-1 To Reach Euro Final; Messi Scores To Take Argentina To Copa Final
  7. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE: Voting For Bypolls On; Mumbai BMW Accident Accused' Father Removed By Eknath Shinde
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Vishal Pandey's Sister Talks About Taking Legal Action Against Armaan Malik After Slap Row