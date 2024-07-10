ENG Vs WI 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: James Anderson Gears Up For His Final Act At Lord's

187 Test matches, 700 wickets and more than two decades after he began his career in 2003, it is time to say goodbye to James Anderson. The swing maestro plays his last Test match which starts today against West Indies. Follow live scores and ball by ball commentary of England Vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 right here. (More Cricket News)
For the last time, Anderson plays at the Lord's where he has taken 119 wickets, the most for a bowler at the ground and the second most for any bowler at any ground.
While the focus remains on Anderson, eyes will also be on England's approach after the 'Bazball' approach was humbled thoroughly in India. For the West Indies, it is time to test an exciting young fast-bowling unit with the likes of Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph and Jayden Seales set to form a fearsome-looking trio.