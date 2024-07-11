West Indies' Jayden Seales celebrates bowling out England's Zak Crawley, not in picture, on day one of the first Rothesay Men's Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.
West Indies' Jason Holder celebrates the LBW wicket of England's Ollie Pope, not in picture, on day one of the first Rothesay Men's Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.
England's Zak Crawley batting on day one of the first Rothesay Men's Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.
England's Gus Atkinson celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Shamar Joseph, not pictured, with teammates on day one of the first Rothesay Men's Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.
England's James Anderson celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Jayden Seales on day one of the first Rothesay Men's Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.
West Indies' Joshua Da Silva on his way to being caught by England Jamie Smith, not in picture, day one of the first Rothesay Men's Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.
England's Ben Stokes bowling on day one of the first Rothesay Men's Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.
England's Gus Atkinson and Zak Crawley celebrate with team mates following the wicket of West Indies' Kirk Mckenzie, not in picture, on day one of the first Rothesay Men's Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.
West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite is bowled out by England's Gus Atkinson, not in picture, on day one of the first Rothesay Men's Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.