Cricket

ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 1: Atkinson's Seven Wickets Gives Hosts The Edge At Lord's - In Pics

Gus Atkinson's brilliant spell of 7/45 helped England take the edge on day 1 of the first Test against the West Indies at Lord's. Atkinson cleaned up the West Indies middle-order as the visitors were bowled out for 121 on a gloomy day. In reply, England were 189/3 at stumps with a lead of 68 runs. Joe Root and Harry Brook were at the crease as the hosts look to build on a brilliant first day at the Mecca of Cricket. Earlier, ENG skipper Ben Stokes had won the toss and opted to field with conditions absolutely conducive to seam bowling. James Anderson, in what was his last Test, took 1 wicket.