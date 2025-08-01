IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: Gus Atkinson Ready To 'Push The Limits' In Chris Woakes' Absence For England

Gus Atkinson said he was ready to "push the limits" for England in their final Test against India after Chris Woakes' injury on the opening day at The Oval.
Atkinson, playing in his first Test of the series after recovering from a hamstring injury, was the pick of England's bowlers on Thursday after ending with figures of 2-31.
But his display was overshadowed by Woakes' injury, with the seamer falling awkwardly on his left shoulder as he chased a ball towards the boundary late in the day.
Woakes took 1-46 after taking the wicket of KL Rahul (14) for the fourth different occasion in men's Tests. It is the most often he has dismissed any Indian batter in the format.
It leaves England in a difficult position when it comes to their bowlers, having lost Ben Stokes for the final Test after he suffered an injury to his right shoulder.
England are also without Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse and Liam Dawson, with Woakes the hosts' most experienced seamer of those left in the squad to face India.
He bowled 14 overs on the first day and has taken 11 wickets at 52.18 in this series. He is one of only two seamers, along with India's Mohammed Siraj, to feature in all five Tests.
That leaves England with Atkinson, Jamie Overton and Josh Tongue, who share just 18 Test caps between them.
"I don't know too much about it, but it doesn't look great," Atkinson said of Woakes' injury. "It's a shame, the last game of the series, and when someone gets injured, it's a shame.
"I'm hoping it's not too bad, and whatever it is, he'll get full support from everyone."
It is believed that Woakes will have a scan on the issue to understand its severity, though Atkinson said, whatever the outcome, he will be ready to give his all for England.
"Definitely, I feel fresh, I feel good," he said. "I know I've only got this one game to play, so I can push the limits a bit," Atkinson added.
England are aiming to win their first Test series against India since their 4-1 victory in 2018, having lost two and drawn one since then.
They were able to limit India to 204-6 in their first innings, despite Karun Nair's unbeaten knock of 52 from 98 deliveries seeing the tourists through the final session.
Atkinson also showcased his talents in the field, producing a direct hit after India captain Shubman Gill attempted an optimistic single with India 83-2.
Gill's dismissal was made even more unusual, having starred for India in the series thus far.
Indeed, his 743 runs in the ongoing series are the highest by an Indian captain in a Test series, surpassing Sunil Gavaskar's 732 against West Indies in 1978-79.
Gil's series tally is also the second highest for India, only behind that of Gavaskar's 774 against West Indies in 1971, though that made his dismissal even sweeter for Atkinson.
"It was great," Atkinson said of Gill's wicket. "I was surprised when he kept coming, and I got the ball and was like 'I need to hit here'. It was pleasing to get him out like that."