France Vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe Becomes FRA's All-time Top Scorer - Check List

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His two goals brought his total to 58 international goals, surpassing Olivier Giroud’s former record of 57. This remarkable performance also aided France in achieving a crucial opening victory in their 2026 World Cup campaign

France Vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Kylian Mbappe Goal Celeb AP Photo
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
Summary of this article

  • Mbappe became his country's highest-goal scorer with 58 goals

  • The Frenchman netted twice in their 3-1 win over Senegal

  • Mbappe has also scored more goals than Messi at the World Cups

Kylian Mbappe has registered his name into the annals of French football history. The captain scored two goals against Senegal, establishing himself as France’s all-time leading goal-scorer in their Group I fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Wednesday, June 17 (IST).

His two goals brought his total to 58 international goals, surpassing Olivier Giroud’s former record of 57. This remarkable performance also aided France in achieving a crucial opening victory in their 2026 World Cup campaign.

Kylian Mbappe Settles Record

France found it difficult to break down Senegal in the opening 45 minutes. The African side defended well and created dangerous moments on the counter.

However, it took until the 66th minute for the breakthrough as Michael Olise delivered a precise pass for Mbappe, who took a clean first touch before sliding a composed finish past goalkeeper Mendy. The goal brought Mbappe level with Giroud on 57 goals and gave France a 1-0 lead.

In stoppage time, the Real Madrid forward then scored from a distance, bringing his total to 58, which saw him overtake Giroud and become his country's all-time record scorer.

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France's Kylian Mbappe tries to dribble the ball past Senegal's Idrissa Gana Gueye, left, during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. - AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura
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France's victory over Senegal also meant the Real Madrid forward went past Lionel Messi for the most goals scored in FIFA World Cups. Mbappe now has 14 goals at a World Cup, taking him past Lionel Messi’s tally of 13.

He's moved one ahead of the Argentine ace and Just Fontaine on the World Cup career scoring list and is tied with Gerd Muller, trailing only Brazil’s Ronaldo (15) and Germany’s Miroslav Klose (16).

The Frenchman impressively netted eight goals, earning him the Golden Boot as the top goal scorer, and delivered a remarkable hat-trick during the 2022 World Cup Final.

However, he was ultimately outshone by Messi and the Argentina team. The 27-year-old star had began his World Cup journey in 2018, scoring four goals for France, who had previously claimed the World Cup title eight years prior.

Trying to reach its third straight World Cup final, France's next match is against Iraq on Monday in Philadelphia, before they close Group I on June 26 against Norway at Foxborough, Massachusetts. Senegal meets Norway on Monday at MetLife and finishes the first round against Iraq at Toronto.

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