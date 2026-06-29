France Vs Sweden LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Last 32: Mbappe, Gyokeres Start - Check Lineups

France Vs Sweden LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Follow live score, lineups, stats, and other updates from the FRA vs SWE, Round of 32 match at the FIFA World Cup 2026 to be played at New York New/Jersey Stadium, right here

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, New Jersey, near New York.

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, New Jersey, near New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Hello! Welcome to our live coverage of the last-32 match at the FIFA World Cup 2026, featuring France versus Sweden. This all-European matchup showcases one of the tournament's frontrunners against a team that has a history of making deep runs in the World Cup, yet they find themselves as significant underdogs this time around. However, this tournament has been quite eventful thus far, highlighted by what could be the most shocking upset in World Cup knockout history, marked by Germany's elimination on Monday. Follow live score, lineups, stats, and other updates from the FRA vs SWE, Round of 32 match at the FIFA World Cup 2026 to be played at New York New/Jersey Stadium, right here

LIVE UPDATES

1 Jul 2026, 01:19:07 am IST France vs Sweden LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Starting XIs Out Sweden team: Widell Zetterstrom; Lindelof, Svensson, Lagerbielke; Gudmundsson, Stroud, Bergvall, Ayari; Elanga, Gyokeres, Isak. France team: Maignan; Digne, Upamecano, Saliba, Kounde; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Barcola; Mbappe.