Portugal Vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check Best Photos From POR Vs COD In Group K Clash
Portugal Vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Gallery: Portugal take on DR Congo at Houston Stadium in the opening Group K clash today (June 17). As Lionel Messi's defending champions Argentina, Vinicius-powered Brazil, star-studded France, and versatile Germany lay down their markers with big wins, all eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo in his historic sixth tournament appearance. Portugal arrive with elite talent in their ranks, and they remain evermore motivated in their search for the elusive trophy. However, they face a dangerous opening test against the Leopards, who are making a return to football's grandest stage for the first time since 1974. With Colombia and Uzbekistan rounding out a tricky group, taking all three available points is vital for both teams. Will the European giants ease to a big win, or can the African powerhouse (read: Zaire) pull off a World Cup shock? See the best photos from this pivotal POR vs COD football match here:
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