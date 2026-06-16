Portugal Vs DR Congo LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Catch the live streaming, H2H, timings, squad and other info for the FIFA World Cup 2026's Group K fixture between Portugal and DR Congo

Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA World Cup
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo warms up during the men's national soccer team training session ahead of their FIFA World Cup soccer tournament in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
Summary of this article

  • Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal begin their Group K campaign against DR Congo, aiming to avoid any early slip-ups after the tournament's surprising opening results.

  • Portugal enter as favourites thanks to a star-studded squad featuring Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Rúben Dias, while DR Congo will rely on the experience of Yoane Wissa, Cédric Bakambu and Chancel Mbemba.

  • With Spain managing to clinch just one point against Cape Verde and Australia upsetting Turkey, this World Cup has already shown that no result can be taken for granted, making Portugal's opener a potentially tricky affair.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against DR Congo in a highly anticipated Group K clash, with the Selecao looking to erase the painful memories of their quarter-final exit at the 2022 World Cup.

Four years ago, Portugal's dream ended in heartbreak against Morocco, but Roberto Martínez's side arrives in North America determined to make another deep run with a blend of experienced stars and emerging talent.

Group K also features Colombia and Uzbekistan, making a winning start crucial for Portugal's hopes of topping the group. With Ronaldo potentially playing in his final World Cup, the spotlight will once again fall on the legendary forward as he looks to inspire his nation on football's biggest stage.

Surrounded by a talented supporting cast, Portugal possess one of the most balanced squads in the tournament and will be aiming to begin their campaign on a positive note.

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Standing in their way are DR Congo, a side eager to make their mark on the global stage. The Central African nation may enter the contest as underdogs, but their athleticism, physicality and attacking pace could pose challenges for Portugal if underestimated.

While the Selecao are favourites on paper, DR Congo will view the opening fixture as an opportunity to spring a surprise and shake up the Group K standings from the outset.

Portugal Vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record

Portugal and DR Congo have never played each other in any official competitive or friendly international match, leaving them with a 0-0 head-to-head record.

Portugal Vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction

Portugal 2-1 DR Congo

On paper, Portugal remain overwhelming favourites, boasting a squad packed with elite talent and led by the evergreen Cristiano Ronaldo. However, this World Cup has already delivered major surprises, with Spain being held to a goalless draw by Cape Verde and Australia stunning Turkey, proving that reputations alone count for little on football's biggest stage.

DR Congo have enough pace, physicality and attacking quality to trouble Portugal, especially if the Selecao start slowly.

The African side will likely look to absorb pressure and strike on the counter, while Portugal are expected to dominate possession through the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Vitinha.

The pressure of securing an opening win and memories of the 2022 heartbreak against Morocco could also weigh on the Portuguese camp.

Portugal Vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

  • Location: Texas, USA

  • Stadium: Texas Stadium

  • Date: Wednesday, 17 June

  • Kick-off Time: 17/06/2026 – 10:30 pm (IST)

Portugal Vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

Portugal Vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs

Portugal Predicted XIs:

Diogo Costa (GK); João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Gonçalo Inácio, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, João Neves; Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto; Cristiano Ronaldo.

DR Congo Predicted XIs:

Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Kapuadi, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Masuaku; Moutoussamy, Sadiki, Mukau; Wissa, Bakambu

Portugal Vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads

Portugal:

Goalkeepers

Diogo Costa, José Sá, Rui Silva.

Defenders

Nélson Semedo, Rúben Dias, Tomás Araújo, Diogo Dalot, Renato Veiga, Gonçalo Inácio, João Cancelo, Samú Costa, Nuno Mendes.

Midfielders

Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, João Neves, Matheus Nunes, Rúben Neves, Vitinha.

Forwards

Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonçalo Ramos, João Félix, Francisco Trincão, Rafael Leão, Pedro Neto, Francisco Conceição, Gonçalo Guedes.

DR Congo:

Goalkeepers

Lionel Mpasi, Timothy Fayulu, Matthieu Epolo.

Defenders

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Steve Kapuadi, Axel Tuanzebe, Dylan Batubinsika, Joris Kayembe, Chancel Mbemba, Gédéon Kalulu, Arthur Masuaku.

Midfielders

Ngal'ayel Mukau, Nathanaël Mbuku, Samuel Moutoussamy, Théo Bongonda, Noah Sadiki, Aaron Tshibola, Charles Pickel, Edo Kayembe.

Forwards

Brian Cipenga, Gaël Kakuta, Meschack Elia, Cédric Bakambu, Fiston Mayele, Yoane Wissa, Simon Banza.

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