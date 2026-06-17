Portugal Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo, POR Take On DRC At Houston Stadium

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo runs drills during the men's national soccer team training session ahead of their FIFA World Cup soccer tournament in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026! Group K kicks off with an intriguing clash between Portugal and DR Congo at the Houston Stadium (NRG Stadium) on 17th June. In a tournament already buzzing with big performances from favourites like France, Argentina, and England, this Texas standoff brings legendary Cristiano Ronaldo -- making a record-equalling sixth World Cup appearance -- in the spotlight. The 41-year-old goal machine will hope to guide the European Selacao, to avoid confusion with Brazil's moniker, to the elusive ultimate prize. Roberto Martinez's team arrives in blistering form after a dominant qualifying campaign, and a strong performance against Congo will provide momentum moving forward. But the Leopards, who are making a return to football's grandest stage for the first time since 1974 (when they competed as Zaire), are no pushovers. Sebastien Desabre's team remains an African powerhouse, and they know how to play a serious game. This is the first-ever meeting between the two teams, making it an intriguing one. With other dark horses Colombia and debutants Uzbekistan waiting in the wings, Ronaldo & Co. can ill afford a slip-up in their opening fixture, as witnessed by their Iberian neighbours, Spain against first-timers Cape Verde in Group H. Follow live score and updates right here

LIVE UPDATES

17 Jun 2026, 09:12:15 pm IST Portugal Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: DR Congo Do Not Fear Ronaldo-led Portugal DR Congo boss Sebastien Desabre has said that his side do not fear Cristiano Ronaldo-led POR. “What we have to do is to deal with the pressure, the pressure of the first game,” Desabre said. “I want my team to play, so we’ll take risks. Those risks will be measured. “There’s no fear ahead of ‌those big events.”

17 Jun 2026, 08:58:57 pm IST Portugal Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: All Eyes On DRC's Moutoussamy Samuel Moutoussamy could start tonight for the DR Congo side and the player has Indian roots. The 29-year-old was born in Paris, France, to an Indo-Guadeloupean father with Tamil heritage. He opted to play for the Leopards courtesy of a Congolese mother and has earned 57 caps since 2019. Read more about him and other players of IND origin HERE!