Messi's Record, Ronaldo's Pressure: The Rivalry Saga Of The GOATs Continue And Enters The Final Chapter

The Trophy Cabinets Tell Different Stories

For years, one of the biggest talking points in the rivalry was international success.

Messi spent the majority of his career hearing criticism over his lack of trophies with Argentina. That narrative changed dramatically after 2020.

Since then, he has won:

Copa América 2021

Finalissima 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022

Copa América 2024

Ronaldo's international résumé remains impressive as well, having guided Portugal to:

UEFA Euro 2016

UEFA Nations League 2019

UEFA Nations League 2025

Both legends have delivered historic moments for their countries, but Messi's recent success has significantly altered the debate.