Messi's Record, Ronaldo's Pressure: The Rivalry Saga Of The GOATs Continue And Enters The Final Chapter

Shubham Banthia
Shubham Banthia
Published at:

Lionel Messi is breaking records after records in FIFA World Cup 2026 and on the other hand the Portuguese Icon is still under pressure to score his first goal of the tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round 1 Wrap
Photo composite of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo from matchday 1 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • The "Messi vs Ronaldo" saga continues in the midst of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026.

  • One is breaking records while other is chasing it, the narrative continues.

  • FIFA World Cup 2026 has still got the GOATs to write more chapters in their long lasting rivalry.

For nearly two decades, Football has revolved around this fancy debate and narrative, "Messi vs Ronaldo" and as FIFA World Cup 2026 enters into it's crucial phase, the rivalry is taking a dramatic turn.

Lionel Messi aged 39 is rewriting history and 41 year old Cristiano Ronaldo finds himself under increasing pressure to deliver for Portugal at the football's biggest stage for what could be the final chapter of the GOAT debate.

Messi Breaks Another World Cup Record

Lionel Messi has once again etched his name into football history by becoming the highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history with 18 goals across six World Cup appearances, surpassing Miroslav Klose (17) of Germany.

The Argentine captain is also leading the Golden Boot race with five goals, staying ahead of younger superstars such as Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland, who both sit on four goals.

Adding to the significance, Messi will turn 39 years old on June 24, yet continues to dominate the biggest stage in football.

Also Read: Argentine Legend Becomes FIFA World Cup's All Time Leading Goalscorer

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Ronaldo Faces Growing Expectations

On the other side stands Cristiano Ronaldo, the 41-year-old Portuguese icon who has scored eight World Cup goals in six appearances. Despite his legendary status, the scrutiny around Ronaldo has intensified after Portugal's disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their opening Group K fixture.

Many expected Portugal's star-studded midfield featuring Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, João Neves and Vitinha to dominate proceedings. Instead, the European giants struggled to break down a determined Congolese side.

As often happens, much of the criticism landed on Ronaldo's shoulders despite Portugal's collective shortcomings.

Compounding the pressure is the fact that Ronaldo is yet to score in the tournament, while Messi continues to steal headlines.

Also Read: Is Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal's Biggest Asset Or Biggest Distraction?

The Trophy Cabinets Tell Different Stories

For years, one of the biggest talking points in the rivalry was international success.

Messi spent the majority of his career hearing criticism over his lack of trophies with Argentina. That narrative changed dramatically after 2020.

Since then, he has won:

  • Copa América 2021

  • Finalissima 2022

  • FIFA World Cup 2022

  • Copa América 2024

Ronaldo's international résumé remains impressive as well, having guided Portugal to:

  • UEFA Euro 2016

  • UEFA Nations League 2019

  • UEFA Nations League 2025

Both legends have delivered historic moments for their countries, but Messi's recent success has significantly altered the debate.

The Rivalry That Defined a Generation

Both of them were global superstars but their rivalry heated up ever since Real Madrid signed Cristiano Ronaldo in 2010.

Since then every match, every El Classico, every Champions League night became another chapter in their rivalry and supremacy.

And it's been more than 15 years now and the rivalry continues and at football's grandest stage.

What Football Icons Think

Former Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry believes the debate itself has become unnecessary.

"People should stop comparing and simply appreciate both players for what they have done for football."

Henry has repeatedly emphasized that football may never witness two players of such sustained excellence at the same time again.

Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has consistently backed Messi in the debate.

"Messi does things nobody even thinks of."

While acknowledging Ronaldo's extraordinary goalscoring ability, Rooney believes Messi's overall influence on the game gives him the edge.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah has often rooted for Ronaldo over Messi as one of his biggest inspirations, praising the Portuguese star's relentless work ethic, professionalism and longevity.

A New Generation Is Closing In

While Messi and Ronaldo continue to command global attention, the next generation is already making its mark.

Mbappé and Haaland are both firmly in the Golden Boot race and are widely viewed as the players most capable of carrying football into its next era.

Yet, even as younger stars emerge, the spotlight continues to find Messi and Ronaldo.

One is breaking records.

The other is chasing them.

And as World Cup 2026 unfolds, football's greatest rivalry may still have a few chapters left to write.

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