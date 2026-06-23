Outlook Explains | Is Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal's Biggest Asset Or Biggest Distraction?

Ronaldo has 10 consecutive major tournament games without a goal
Portugal anticipated social media noise around Ronaldo before arriving at the World Cup
Ronaldo is both Portugal's greatest asset and biggest vulnerability at 41
Cristiano Ronaldo has spent more than two decades becoming one of football's biggest success story. At six World Cups, five European Championships, more than 140 international goals, and countless records, he is Portugal's most recognizable symbol. Yet that status comes with a complication.
Ronaldo is both Portugal's most glittering asset and its most convenient distraction. In the 1-1 draw against Congo that left one of the pre-tournament favourites scrambling for answers, a nation that won the UEFA Nations League last year discovered that the greatest goalscorer of a generation had become a millstone wearing the captain's armband.
Yet here's where it becomes complicated: nobody at Portugal can quite afford to drop him. Not yet. Not when the entire continental apparatus exists to feed him the ball rather than let the team find its own rhythm.
Why Every Portugal Story Ends Up Being About Ronaldo
Portugal arrived in Texas with perhaps the deepest midfield at the World Cup. Bruno Fernandes orchestrating from midfield. Bernardo Silva providing creativity. Young Joao Neves already looking like a generational talent at 19 along with one of the best center midfielder Vitinha. Goalkeeper Diogo Costa, one of the tournament's best.
By most measures, Portugal was ranked sixth in ESPN's final World Cup power rankings, placing them among tournament favourites behind Spain, France, Argentina, England, and Brazil, firmly among the genuine contenders.
Yet from the moment the squad sheet was announced, only one name mattered. Not much has changed for Portugal between the 2022 and 2026 World Cups. The 2022 World Cup was supposed to be the end of this. Fernando Santos benched Ronaldo in the knockout stages four years ago. Roberto Martinez has signalled, loudly and repeatedly, that he will do no such thing.
The result is that every interview becomes a referendum on Ronaldo. Every team discussion gets filtered through his presence. Even victories, should they come, will carry an asterisk. Did he contribute fairly, or did the system prop him up? That question now defines Portuguese football at the tournament's highest level. The danger for Portugal, blessed with perhaps the best midfield at the World Cup and considered genuine contenders to win it, is that the Ronaldo debate becomes too big of a distraction.
How Social Media Amplifies Every Decision
The Ronaldo debate no longer lives only in newspapers or television studios. It happens every second on social media.
A substitution involving Ronaldo can generate millions of views within minutes. A missed chance becomes a trending topic. A celebration, gesture, or facial expression sparks thousands of posts dissecting its meaning. The scale of Ronaldo's online audience means every decision involving him becomes magnified beyond what most footballers experience.
This creates a difficult environment for Portugal. Tactical decisions that might otherwise be viewed through a football lens become cultural events. If Ronaldo starts, critics question whether sentiment is outweighing performance. If he is substituted or benched, the move dominates headlines regardless of the result. Coaches and teammates are constantly forced to address questions about one player instead of the collective. The team is effectively playing two matches, one on the pitch and another in the global conversation surrounding its captain.
Does The Noise Affect The Team?
Publicly, Portugal insists it does not.
Defender Ruben Dias recently said the squad is focused on blocking out criticism and external distractions surrounding Ronaldo and the team. According to Dias, the players understand the scrutiny that comes with representing Portugal and have learned to tune out the noise.
Still, football history suggests that constant attention can shape perceptions within a squad. Every tactical choice becomes scrutinized. Every teammate is compared against Ronaldo. Every setback invites questions about whether the team is built to maximize the captain or the collective.
Yet there is another side to the argument. Ronaldo's experience in pressure situations is unmatched. Few players understand tournament football better. Younger teammates often speak about the standards he sets in training, preparation, and professionalism. What some see as a distraction, others view as a competitive advantage that cannot be measured through statistics alone.
What Players And Coaches Have Said
The defensive circle has been almost comical in its coordination. Roberto Martinez, asked repeatedly about Ronaldo, has responded with bristling defensiveness. He said: "It makes no sense to get the best goal scorer in world football out in a game that you need goals". The statement is defensible on paper. It falls apart in application, given that Ronaldo has now gone 10 successive matches at a major tournament without scoring for Portugal, with 11 of his 33 shots during that period going on target.
Martinez has cited Ronaldo's goal tally for Al Nassr and Portugal in qualifiers as evidence of continued sharpness. He said in February: "Having a player who has 25 goals in the last 30 games for the national team is a gift". Yet he has now drawn a blank in 10 consecutive matches at major tournaments. His most recent strike came in the Seleccao's 2022 World Cup opener against Ghana, and that was a penalty, with his last open-play goal at a finals scored against France during Euro 2020 in June 2021 - almost five years to the day before the clash with Uzbekistan.
Dalot, meanwhile, has positioned himself as Ronaldo's chief defender, acknowledging the weight he carries. "I think it's not just a Portuguese union, I think it's also a global union, a union of football. For everything that Cristiano has done, not only for Portugal, but also for football itself, it would be beautiful for him to end his football career with a World Cup on his CV".
But perhaps the most revealing comment came from Congo DR midfielder Ngalayel Mukau, the outsider's perspective cutting through the diplomatic fog. Mukau was asked if they had a plan to contain Ronaldo. "Not really. We know he's no longer the same player as before and that he's older now. At his age, he can no longer put in the same effort as before, but I have tremendous respect for him". Even opponents sense it. The empire is diminishing.
Can Portugal Escape The Ronaldo Narrative?
Unlikely. The questions facing Portugal coach Roberto Martinez are the same ones that began to irk his predecessor, Fernando Santos, in Qatar four years ago. History doesn't repeat, but it certainly rhymes. And Portugal is stuck in a loop where the only way out is for Ronaldo to, improbably, become the hero again.
Therein lies the bind. Analyst James Tyler highlighted a major concern with the Selecao, arguing that Ronaldo is both Portugal's greatest asset and biggest vulnerability. The concern is whether Portugal can get the most out of a team overflowing with talent if the attack revolves around a player entering the final chapter of his career. "As has been the case for several years, Portugal's biggest star, and one of the game's all-time greats, could also be their biggest flaw if the 41-year-old forward can't learn to play well with a deeply talented roster and let them shine around him".
Portugal can qualify without a single goal from their captain. They likely can reach the knockouts. They might even win matches. But they will never truly be free of him until he's gone. If Ronaldo is unable to end his tournament goal drought against World Cup debutants Uzbekistan, the noise surrounding this distraction is only going to grow louder.
The irony of Ronaldo's presence is that it both elevates and paralyses. His name alone commands respect. His experience is genuine. His history is unmatched. But at 41, at a World Cup where younger rivals like Mbappe, Haaland, and Vinicius Jr are redefining what dominant performances look like, the conversation shifts. Not whether Ronaldo can play. But whether playing Ronaldo costs Portugal more than it gains. And whether a team that should be challenging for the trophy instead finds itself forever chasing a narrative it cannot escape.