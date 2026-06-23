Outlook Explains | Is Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal's Biggest Asset Or Biggest Distraction?

Martinez has cited Ronaldo's goal tally for Al Nassr and Portugal in qualifiers as evidence of continued sharpness. He said in February: "Having a player who has 25 goals in the last 30 games for the national team is a gift". Yet he has now drawn a blank in 10 consecutive matches at major tournaments. His most recent strike came in the Seleccao's 2022 World Cup opener against Ghana, and that was a penalty, with his last open-play goal at a finals scored against France during Euro 2020 in June 2021 - almost five years to the day before the clash with Uzbekistan.