India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterday's IND Vs SA Warm-Up Match?

India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2026: Check who won yesterday's IND vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match, that was played at Navi Mumbai

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC Mens T20 World Cup Warm-Up match IND vs SA-Suryakumar Yadav
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav and South Africa's Corbin Bosch exchange greetings after the former's team won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up cricket match against South Africa, at the DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India took on South Africa in a warm-up match in Navi Mumbai

  • IND batted first, posting a mammoth 241 for five

  • India are the T20 World Cup defending champions

In-form Ishan Kishan’s minute-a-mile half-century helped him lock his place in the top order as India completed a 30-run victory over South Africa in their only warm-up match ahead of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Ishan went hammer and tongs to smash seven sixes and two fours as his 20-ball 53 underlined another dominant show from Indian batters, who piled up a massive 241 for five on a placid wicket here at the DY Patil Stadium.

The T20 World Cup defending champions then used as many as nine bowling options including three overs from Abhishek Sharma (2/32), restricting South Africa for 210/7.

However, frontline pacer Harshit Rana (0/16) left the field after sending down his only over of the night, in which he pulled out of his run-up twice and eventually did not return to the action.

South Africa experimented by sending George Linde (0) to open with Aiden Markram (38 retired out), which did not yield any result with the former being dismissed for a four-ball duck in the first over from Arshdeep Singh (1/29).

Related Content
Related Content

Ryan Rickelton hit a 21-ball 44 with three sixes and four boundaries while Jason Smith struck 35 off 23 balls with four fours and a six. While Dewald Brevis (2) fell cheaply, Tristan Stubbs smacked four sixes to make a 21-ball 45 not out.

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, meanwhile, took no part in the match.

Earlier in the first half, Ishan showed his array of strokes including some powerful flicks on the on-side that went sailing over the ropes to make the only half-century of the game.

Ishan, who struck 103 in the final T20 against New Zealand last week, came out firing on all cylinders to put on an 80-run stand with Abhishek (24 off 17 balls, retired out) inside the powerplay.

With Sanju Samson struggling for runs, Ishan is expected to open the batting alongside Abhishek in the tournament opener against USA at Wankhede on February 7.

Ishan walked away immediately after bringing up his fifty, as India maximised their opportunity to have one final hit before the USA game.

Playing on a familiar turf, wicketkeeper-batter set the tone with a fiery knock. As many as 29 came in the fifth over of the game when Ishan tore into Anrich Nortje, smacking four sixes and a four.

On one occasion, he even tried to move away from a bouncer but Nortje’s delivery hit the blade and sailed over the fine leg fielder for a six.

However, if Ishan was in his top form, Abhishek certainly did not appear in his usual elements but still managed three fours and a six during his stay.

Tilak Varma, who had proved his fitness and preparedness for the ICC event after an injury lay-off in the previous outing for India A here two nights ago, was cleaned up by Marco Jansen after he had raced to 45 off only 19 balls with three sixes and as many fours.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav (30 off 16 balls; 2 fours, 2 sixes) also looked to maximise his time in the middle even though his trademark leg-side flicks did not always come out well. Suryakumar also enjoyed a lifeline when he was dropped on 18.

Vice-captain Axar hit a few lusty blows for a 23-ball 35 but it was Hardik Pandya who provided late fireworks, clobbering three sixes and two fours to make 30 off 10 balls before falling to Corbin Bosch.

Rinku Singh, who was hit on the helmet off a Bosch delivery, made 16.

Brief scores: India 240/5 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 53, Tilak Varma 45; Marco Jansen 1/18) beat South Africa 210/7 in 20 overs (Ryan Rickelton 44, Tristan Stubbs 45 not out; Abhishek Sharma 2/32) by 30 runs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs Canada LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm‑Up Match: Rhinos Eye Back-To-Back Wins

  2. Zimbabwe Vs Oman LIVE Score, ICC T20 WC Warmup Match: OMA On Course To Chase Down 188 Against Chevrons

  3. 'They Can't Even Hold A Cricket Bat': SC Bench Slaps Cricket Body Administrators

  4. India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Ishan Kishan Stars In 30-Run Win

  5. India At ICC T20 World Cup: Captaincy Records Over The Years

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

  2. India Vs Singapore Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND Defeat SGP 3-2 In Group Opener

  3. Badminton Asia Team Championships: India Women Kickstart Campaign With Victory As They Defeat Myanmar 5-0

  4. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND-W Sweep MMR-W 5-0 In Group Opener

  5. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: When And Where To Watch?

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Are 807 Missing Persons In Jan 2026 Extraordinary When Delhi Averages 2,000 Cases A Month?

  2. Waiting Rooms Of The Mind: Mental Health Realities In Kashmir

  3. Book Event On Undertrial Prisoners At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Cancelled After Right-Wing Uproar

  4. Rahul Gandhi Displays Naravane Memoir In Parliament, Claims PM Shed Responsibility

  5. Maharashtra Politics: Sunetra Pawar Becomes Dy CM, Merger Of Factions Put On Hold For Now

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. Anurag Kashyap Named As ‘Bollywood Guy’ In Epstein Files, No Link To Alleged Crimes

  2. India-US Trade Deal: Economic Gains and Geopolitical Shifts

  3. Seif Al-Islam Gadhafi Shot Dead In Libya Amid Rising Political Tensions

  4. Prince Andrew Moves Out Of Royal Lodge Following Release Of Latest Epstein Files

  5. How The India-US Deal Is A Masterclass In Diplomacy

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court’s Stay On UGC Equity Regulations Sparks Heated Debate on Caste 

  2. One Battle After Another: Jharkhand's Failing Infrastructure For Women's Cricket

  3. Take Drink And Let’s Talk: Interviewing Bose Krishnamachari

  4. 1.08 Lakh Missing In UP: Allahabad High Court Registers PIL

  5. Why Has The Appointment Of Manipur’s New Deputy Chief Minister Sparked Protests In Delhi?

  6. Didi’s Day In The Supreme Court: Politics, Not Pleadings

  7. Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rani Mukerji-Starrer Witnesses Dip, Inches Closer To Rs 25 Crore Mark

  8. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y