India Vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Warm Up Match: Ishan Kishan Or Sanju Samson - Who'll Open?

Since Tilak Varma has proved his fitness in India A fixture, it'll be interesting to see who will open for India in the one-off warm-up match against South Africa in Navi Mumbai on February 4, 2024

Vikas Patwal
India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Warm Up Match
India will take on South Africa in the one-off warm-match of the ICC T20 World Cup in Navi Mumbai on February 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma
  • Tilak Varma will feature for India in the warm-up match against South Africa

  • The match will be played at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai

  • India will begin their campaign against the USA in Mumbai on February 7

India will play their one-off warm-up match fixture against South Africa at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, February 4, 2026.

India recently concluded their five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which they won handsomely with a 4-1 score line. The defending champions will enter the T20 World Cup as overwhelming favourites, given the dominating form they are in, whereas playing the tournament at home also gives them an added advantage over their opponents.

The Indian team has shown tremendous form since the last World Cup in 2024 and have won 11 consecutive T20I series since then. However, the only bone of contention for them has been the poor form of their opener, Sanju Samson, who scored only 46 runs against New Zealand in five matches at an average of 9.20.

Since Tilak Varma has returned from injury and has shown good form against the USA while playing for India A, and Ishan Kishan has been churning out runs for fun in recent times, Sanju Samson's place in the playing XI could be in danger.

Will India give Samson another chance in the practice game against South Africa, or will they go with Ishan Kishan in the opening slot? It remains to be seen.

India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Warm Up Match: Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs

India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Warm Up Match: Streaming Details

When and where will the India vs South Africa warm-up match be played?

The India vs South Africa warm-up fixture will be played at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on February 4, 2026. The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST and the toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs South Africa warm-up match be telecast?

The India vs South Africa warm-up match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app. In South Africa, the match will be telecast live on SuperSport.

Published At:
