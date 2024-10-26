Cricket

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: New Zealand Beat India By 113 Runs, Surrender Home Superiority After 12 Years

New Zealand handed a 113-run defeat to India in the 2nd Test as Tom Latham's side become the first Kiwi side to win on Indian soil

India-Vs-New-Zealand-Pune-AP-Photo
IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: India lost their first home series after 12 years to New Zealand. Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon

New Zealand registered their first series victory over India in Tests by defeating Rohit Sharma-led Team India on the third day of the second Test match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday. (Match Highlights | More Cricket News)

Chasing 359 to win, India resumed the third session at 178/7 but lost their remaining three wickets -- Ravichandran Ashwin (18), Akash Deep (1) and Ravindra Jadeja (42) as they were bowled out for 245 in 60.2 overs, marking their first home Test series defeat since the 1-2 reversal against Alastair Cook-led England in the 2012-13 season.

Tom Latham-led side came into the India series on the back of a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka. Ahead of the series, Tim Southee let go of the captaincy as Tom Latham took over the reins, whereas Kane Williamson also sat out due to injury.

Withstanding all these issues, the BlackCaps who won the opening match by 8 wickets, celebrated their first-ever series victory in India since touring here in 1955-56 under Harry Cave.

Once again, left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner (6/104) was instrumental in India's downfall, leaving the hosts struggling at 178 for seven at tea. Santner had taken seven for 53 in the first innings.

In the morning session, the Kiwis were bowled out for 255 in their second innings after resuming from 198 for five.

Brief scores:

New Zealand: 259 and 255 all out in 69.4 overs (Tom Latham 86, Glenn Phillips 48, Tom Blundell 41) beat India: 156 and 245 all-out in 60.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 77, Ravindra Jadeja 42; Mitchell Santner 6/104 ).

(with PTI inputs)

