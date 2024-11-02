Akash Dep loves bowling to left-handers and on the second day of the third Test between India and New Zealand, the Bengal pacer yet again displayed his supremacy over southpaws. (Live Blog | More Cricket News)
Rohit Sharma handed Akash Deep the shining red cherry to begin the second innings and the pacer did not disappoint. The Indian team entered the field for the second innings with only a 28-run lead. Early wickets were a must if India had to keep moving ahead in the game and Akash Deep totally understood the assignment.
Both New Zealand openers, Devon Conway and skipper Tom Latham, are left-handed and Akash Deep got the ball talking right away.
The pacer invoked a muted LBW appeal from the Indian camp against Latham on just the second ball. On the fourth ball, the umpire gave the Kiwi skipper out LBW but on review an inside edge was revealed which saved Latham.
After two close calls in just four balls, Akash Deep decided enough was enough and bowled a beautiful inswinger which beat Latham on the inside edge and shattered the stumps behind.
Latham was dismissed for a four-ball Duck and India were off to a good start. Latham's wicket was the tenth of Akash Deep's Test career. Out of the ten wickets that the Bengal pacer has taken, eight are of left-handers. In the first innings of the match he had trapped Conway in front of the wickets with the new ball.
New Zealand had reached 26 for the loss of Latham at Tea on Day 2 of the third Test, reducing India's lead to 2 runs.