India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test Live Score: Will Young Shares His Thoughts After Day 1
"I do think so (on if the conditions yesterday were the toughest he's been ever part of), I've played all around the world, Dubai is hot, Bangladesh is very muggy, but this has more heat and mugginess. It was a pleasing day, we chatted about it at the end of the day's play yesterday, 30 runs less than the 1st innings at Pune, on a wicket which was spinning a bit more, I think we can take some early wickets, it will be an important passage of play this morning."
He further added: "It's important to have a clear head on how you're going to play, I have a few shots which I like, depending on who is bowling and the field set-up. I'm just taking the opportunities as they come, it has been turbulent the last couple of years with injuries and comebacks, but it has been nice to get a full series and I'm trying to do the best I can to make a mark and help my team. Definitely looking to do that (on being unable to convert fifties into big hundreds)."
India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test Live Score: Kohli's Test Run-Out Woes
Virat Kohli was run out for just the fourth time in his Test career last evening. The previous instance dates back to January 2012, with the subsequent three run-outs occurring within the last four years, December 2020, July 2023, and now November 2024.
India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test Live Score: Day 1 Recap
India looked up to this game with hope, and in no time, the team went on to crumble from 78/2 to 86/4 in some overs. Then, within a jiffy, came the back-to-back blows of night watchman Mohammed Siraj, Virat Kohli, and Yashasvi Jaiswal to the hosts' cause.
An excellent start to the day's play for India came through when Ravindra Jadeja's five-wicket haul ensured that New Zealand had been restricted to 235 runs. Daryl Mitchell scored the most with 82 runs, while Will Young added 71. Washington Sundar supported the brilliance of Jadeja well as he took four wickets and continued his impressive form from the Pune Test.
Despite Rohit Sharma scoring only 18 runs, India appeared to be in a dominating position. But the three quick wickets took away the initiative and handed the Kiwis back the control. Now, India have to face the challenge of making their first innings competitive by scoring 149 runs.
India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test Live Score: Playing XIs
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke
India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 2: Streaming And Mumbai Weather Forecast
Mumbai’s weather today is a bit hazy, but mostly sunny, with almost no chance of rain (0 to 1%). Temperatures will range from 25 to 34 degrees, making it a bright and clear day.
India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 2: Start Time, Where To Watch
The first ball of the third day is scheduled to be delivered at 9:30am IST. The match is being telecast on the Sports 18 TV channel in India. It is being live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. Check the full details here.