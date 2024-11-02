Cricket

India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Check Hourly Mumbai Weather Forecast

Get the live streaming and hourly Mumbai weather forecast for India vs New Zealand third Test, Day 2 right here

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
IND-Vs-NZ-AP-Photo
India's Ravindra Jadeja, left, and Virat Kohli, celebrate the dismissal of New Zealand's Will Young during the first day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai Photo: AP
info_icon

Backed into a corner, India faces a daunting challenge at home as they take on New Zealand in a must-win third Test. Things aren’t looking up, though, day one saw India lose three wickets in just 10 minutes. Now, with pride and survival on the line, they enter day two on Saturday, November 2 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. (More Cricket News)

Virat Kohli struggled once again with the bat, falling to a run-out in India’s first innings of the third and final Test against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. By stumps, Shubman Gill (31*) and Rishabh Pant (1*) held their ground, with India ending day one at 86/4, trailing New Zealand by 149 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja starred on day one, taking five wickets, his 14th five for, as India bowled out the Black Caps for 235.

India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Day 2: Weather Report

Mumbai’s weather today is a bit hazy, but mostly sunny, with almost no chance of rain (0 to 1%). Temperatures will range from 25 to 34 degrees, making it a bright and clear day.

Weather-Report
India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Day 2: Weather Report Photo: AccuWeather Screengrab
info_icon

India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Day 2: Hourly Weather Forecast

Hourly Weather Forecast
India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Day 2: Hourly Weather Forecast Photo: AccuWeather Screengrab
info_icon

India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Day 2: Live Streaming

When and where is the India vs New Zealand, 3rd Test being played?

The India vs New Zealand, 3rd Test is being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai between November 1 and 5, 2024. The second day will commence at 9:30 am IST on November 2.

Where to watch the India vs New Zealand, 3rd Test be telecast and live streaming?

The India vs New Zealand, 3rd Test is broadcast on the Sports18 network in India. It will being live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test: Squads

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 2: Gill, Pant Under Pressure To Steer Home Team Away From Batting Collapse
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Check Hourly Mumbai Weather Forecast
  3. ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League Group B Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming, Format, Teams - All You Need To Know
  4. Ravindra Jadeja Felt As Long As He Was Playing, India Won't Lose Test Series At Home
  5. Babar Azam's Bat: From Streets Of Pakistan To Hallowed Long Room Of Melbourne Cricket Ground
Football News
  1. Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Hosts’ Missed Chances Hurt Title Hopes
  2. Girona Vs Leganes, La Liga: Michel Says Hosts Will Improve When Injured Players Return
  3. Dortmund Vs Leipzig Preview, Bundesliga: Kobel Ruled Out, But Sahin Confident Of Revival
  4. Serie A: Napoli's Scudetto Chances Need More Work Than Prayers, Says Conte
  5. PSG Vs Lens, Ligue 1: Barcola Under No Extra Pressure, Insists Enrique
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals 2024 Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming, Format, Groups - All You Need To Know
  2. Alexander Zverev Vs Holger Rune Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Alexander Zverev Reaches 20th ATP Semi-Final After Victory Over Stefanos Tsitsipas
  4. Paris Masters 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Stage On TV And Online
  5. Ugo Humbert Vs Carlos Alcaraz: World No. 2 Falls To 15th Seed In Paris Masters Upset
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Designer Rohit Bal Passes Away At 63
  2. Militants Shoot At 2 Non-locals In Jammu Kashmir's Budgam
  3. Row Erupts Over Uddhav-led Shiv Sena Leader’s Sexist Jibe At Shaina NC
  4. Deep Dive | Episode 21 | 40 Years of Anti-Sikh Riots
  5. Day In Pics: November 01, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  2. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
  3. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  4. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
  5. Is Bezos' Veto Of WaPo's Harris Endorsement 'Anticipatory Obedience'?
World News
  1. Fresh Israeli Airstrikes Kill 45 In Lebanon; US Prepares To Strengthen Military Presence In Middle East | Top Points
  2. Pakistan: 9 Killed, Including 5 Children, In Restive Balochistan Bomb Blast; 27 Injured
  3. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  4. Middle East: Israel’s Overnight Airstrikes On Lebanon Escalate Tensions In Region | Details
  5. 5 School Children Among 7 Killed In Blast In Southwest Pakistan
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, November 1, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  3. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  4. Aries November 2024 Horoscope: Explore Your Monthly Astrological Forecast
  5. Taurus November 2024 Horoscope: Find Out Your Monthly Horoscope
  6. Gemini November 2024 Horoscope: Check Out Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival