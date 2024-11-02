India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Check Hourly Mumbai Weather Forecast

Backed into a corner, India faces a daunting challenge at home as they take on New Zealand in a must-win third Test. Things aren’t looking up, though, day one saw India lose three wickets in just 10 minutes. Now, with pride and survival on the line, they enter day two on Saturday, November 2 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. (More Cricket News)
Virat Kohli struggled once again with the bat, falling to a run-out in India’s first innings of the third and final Test against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. By stumps, Shubman Gill (31*) and Rishabh Pant (1*) held their ground, with India ending day one at 86/4, trailing New Zealand by 149 runs.
Ravindra Jadeja starred on day one, taking five wickets, his 14th five for, as India bowled out the Black Caps for 235.
India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Day 2: Weather Report
Mumbai’s weather today is a bit hazy, but mostly sunny, with almost no chance of rain (0 to 1%). Temperatures will range from 25 to 34 degrees, making it a bright and clear day.
India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Day 2: Hourly Weather Forecast
India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Day 2: Live Streaming
When and where is the India vs New Zealand, 3rd Test being played?
The India vs New Zealand, 3rd Test is being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai between November 1 and 5, 2024. The second day will commence at 9:30 am IST on November 2.
Where to watch the India vs New Zealand, 3rd Test be telecast and live streaming?
The India vs New Zealand, 3rd Test is broadcast on the Sports18 network in India. It will being live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test: Squads
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar.