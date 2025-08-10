Ireland Women Vs Pakistan Women, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs PAK-W Match

Ireland women will clash with Pakistan women in the 3rd T20I match in Belfast on Sunday. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the IRE-W Vs PAK-W cricket match

Outlook Sports Desk
Ireland women's cricket team player Orla Prendergast.
  • Pakistan women will clash with Ireland women in 3rd T20I in Belfast on Sunday

  • Ireland women will be looking to clean sweep the series with a win

  • Pakistan women side will try to avoid the series sweep in Belfast on Sunday

Pakistan women's national cricket team's tour of Ireland 2025 will culminate on Sunday with the third and final T20 International match at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. Watch the Pakistan women vs Ireland women cricket match live today.

Pakistan, playing their first T20I series after the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in the United Arab Emirates, lost both the matches so far, by 11 runs and four wickets. Fatima Sana & Co. will now look to end the tour with a morale-boosting win.

For Ireland, tonight's clash in Belfast presents a golden opportunity to seal back-to-back series wins. In July, they blanked Zimbabwe 3-0. Having started the series on a strong note, the Gaby Lewis-led side will start the match as favourites.

Ireland Women Vs Pakistan Women T20I Head-To-Head Record

Despite those two defeats earlier this week, Pakistan women still lead the head-to-head 15-6 in 21 meetings so far. The two teams met for the first time in this format in May 2009.

Ireland Women Vs Pakistan Women Squads

Ireland Women: Amy Hunter (wk), Gaby Lewis (c), Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Laura Delany, Rebecca Stokell, Ava Canning, Jane Maguire, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Lara McBride, Coulter Reilly, Freya Sargent, and Louise Little.

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali (wk), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Eyman Fatima, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Tuba Hassan, Rameen Shamim, Sidra Amin, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Najiha Alvi, Gull Feroza, Waheeda Akhtar, and Diana Baig.

Ireland Women Vs Pakistan Women, 3rd T20I: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Ireland Women Vs Pakistan Women, 3rd T20I be played?

The Ireland Women Vs Pakistan Women, 3rd T20I is scheduled to be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast on Sunday, August 10, 2025 at 8:30 pm IST.

Where will the Ireland Women Vs Pakistan Women, 3rd T20I be telecast and live streamed?

The Ireland Women Vs Pakistan Women, 3rd T20I will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Published At:
