Cricket

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 1: India Lose Rohit Early After Sundar Spins New Zealand Out In Pune

All-rounder Washington Sundar justified his selection with a career-best 7/59 to help India bowl out New Zealand for 259, but the hosts lost skipper Rohit Sharma early in their first innings when stumps were drawn on day of the second Test, on Thursday

IND-Vs-NZ-2nd-Test
India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Photo: Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon

All-rounder Washington Sundar justified his selection with a career-best 7/59 to help India bowl out New Zealand for 259, but the hosts lost skipper Rohit Sharma early in their first innings when stumps were drawn on day of the second Test, on Thursday. (Highlights|Scorecard|More Cricket News)

India crawled to 16 for one in 11 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal (6 not out) and Shubman Gill (10 not out) at the crease, trailing by another 243 runs in the first innings.

Tim Southee cleaned up Rohit for a nine-ball duck, forcing the hosts to be extra cautious with the debacle of first innings in the Bengaluru Test still fresh in the mind.

Rohit, who was cleaned up for the third time in the series and for the second time by Southee, was squared up as he looked to defend in the line of the delivery but the ball moved away to beat his outside edge and crash into the off-stump.

Southee thus became the first among fast bowlers to take a wicket in this Test after a dominating show by the Indian spin duo of Sundar and R Ashwin (3/64), who did not allow New Zealand to break free.

The 25-year-old Sundar, playing his first Test for India since March, 2021, ran through New Zealand after Ashwin claimed the first three wickets in the innings to move past his Australian peer Nathan Lyon in the list of highest wicket-takers in Tests.

Ashwin began by trapping New Zealand captain Tom Latham (15) in front of the wickets and getting Will Young (18) caught behind in the first session, while Sundar took the centrestage towards the end of the second.

While he was measly to begin with as New Zealand batters looked to consolidate, Sundar reaped rich dividends for his perseverance.

He swung the momentum in India's favour with two late wickets in the second session, including the in-form Rachin Ravindra, as New Zealand stumbled to 201/5 at tea.

Ravindra's dismissal close to the tea break proved instrumental as New Zealand could never recover from the blow and folded in the final session without much resistance.

The young batter looked primed for another big knock but Sundar's brilliance stopped him in his tracks.

Of his seven dismissals in an outstanding spell on a day one wicket, Sundar showed mastery in hitting the off-stump to snare five of his victims bowled, one pinned in front of the wickets while the other caught by fellow tweaker Ashwin.

Among those who were cleaned up by the Indian spinner were Ravindra, Tom Blundell (3), Mitchell Santner (33), Tim Southee (5) and Ajaz Patel (4).

The highlight, however, was the manner in which he cleaned up the in-form Ravindra, who looked good after his efforts of 134 and 39 not out in New Zealand's eight-wicket win in the opening Test.

Sundar pitched the ball just perfectly to have it spinning away from Ravindra's bat and crash into the off-stump, beating the in-form batter fair and square who had otherwise struck a perfect balance in attack and defence.

At the top, Conway managed 76 from 141 balls with 11 fours but he was among Ashwin's three wickets at the top.

The Kiwis' opener used his reverse sweeps against the spinners and drives down the wicket against the Indian pacers to good effect to accumulate his runs, but he had only himself to blame for missing out on scoring a century again.

On an innocuous delivery outside off, Conway went for a stroke but got an edge to be caught behind off Ashwin.

New Zealand's woes compounded when off-colour batters in skipper Latham and Mitchell continued to struggle for runs despite spending considerable time in the middle.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. BGT: Clarke Asks Australia To Consider Specialist Opener Instead Of Misfiring Smith For India Series
  2. IND-NZ 2nd Test: Fans Fume Over Water Bottle Shortage At Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, MCA Apologizes
  3. IND Vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup: India-Pakistan Clash Sets New Record For Highest Attendance At Groups-Stage Match
  4. IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 1: India Lose Rohit Early After Sundar Spins New Zealand Out In Pune
  5. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Hosts Trail By 243 Runs As Stumps Taken In Pune | IND - 16/1; NZ - 259
Football News
  1. Kerala Blasters FC Vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  2. Chennayin FC Vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Marina Machans Charge Forward As Gaurs Struggle For Form
  3. Real Madrid Vs FC Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25: When, Where To Watch El Clasico On TV And Online
  4. Young Boys 0-1 Inter Milan: Simone Inzaghi Rallies Behind Marko Arnautovic Despite Penalty Miss
  5. I-League 2024-25 Season Fixtures Announced: Check Who Will Play Whom And When
Tennis News
  1. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  2. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  3. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
  4. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  5. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
Hockey News
  1. India 5-3 Germany Live Hockey Score, Test Match 2: GER Win Penalty Shootout To Clinch Series After IND Claim Match Via Second-Half Heroics
  2. IND 5-3 GER, 2nd Hockey Test: India Win Match; Germany Take Series Via Penalty Shootout Thriller
  3. Rani Rampal Announces Retirement From International Hockey, Set to Start Coaching Career
  4. India 0-2 Germany Hockey Highlights, Bilateral Test Series Match 1: IND Lose After Failing To Breach GER Defence
  5. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: October 24, 2024
  2. A Tryst With History On The Karakoram
  3. An Icon For Kerala’s Entrepreneurs | Joy Alukkas On Ratan Tata
  4. Air Quality Worsens Over Delhi-NCR | In Pics
  5. At BRICS Outreach Session, Jaishankar Advocates For 'Dialogue And Diplomacy'
Entertainment News
  1. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  2. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  3. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  4. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  5. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
US News
  1. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  2. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  3. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  4. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  5. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
World News
  1. US Confirms North Korea Troops In Russia, South Korea Deems Move As 'Grave Escalation' | What We Know
  2. Tropical Storm Trami Hits The Philippines, Triggering Floods And Landslides
  3. Sri Lanka Terror Threat: 2 Arrested For Allegedly Planning Terror Attack On Israelis
  4. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  5. Justin Trudeau Gets Oct 28 Deadline As Liberal MPs Call On Canadian PM To Resign
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs UP Yoddhas, Haryana Steelers Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. IDF Says Six Al Jazeera Journalists Are Hamas Operatives, Network Calls Allegations False
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. TUSAS Attack: 5 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured, Kurdish Party Blamed; Turkey Retaliates
  5. Bangladesh Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Kagiso Rabada Stars As Proteas Win By Seven Wickets In Dhaka
  6. PAK Vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 Highlights: Hosts Are 73/3 At Stumps As English Spinners Weave Their Magic In Rawalpindi
  7. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: KL Rahul Dropped From Playing XI As Shubman Gill Returns
  8. Pakistan Vs England, 3rd Test Toss Update: ENG Bat First Against PAK In Rawalpindi Decider