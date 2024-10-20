Cricket

IND Vs NZ Tests: Why Has Washington Sundar Been Added To India Squad? Check BCCI Statement

The 25-year-old Washington Sundar's inclusion in the India squad for the second and third New Zealand Tests comes after his 152 for Tamil Nadu in a Ranji Trophy match against Delhi

Indias off-spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar
India's off-spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar. Photo: BCCI
info_icon

All-rounder Washington Sundar was on Sunday added to the India squad for the remaining two Tests against New Zealand. (More Cricket News)

The selectors included Washington in the squad soon after India lost the series opener to New Zealand by eight wickets in Bengaluru.

The 25-year-old's inclusion in the squad comes after his 152 for Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match against Delhi.

Jasprit Bumrah (left) will be crucial to Rohit Sharma's plans of stopping New Zealand's victory charge in the Bengaluru Test. - Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma Reflects On India's Shocking Defeat To New Zealand In Bengaluru

BY PTI

Washington had played a crucial role in India's historic win against Australia at the Gabba in January 2021. That game also marked his Test debut. With another Australia tour on the horizon, he very much remains in the scheme of things.

"Mr Washington Sundar will link-up with the squad in Pune ahead of the second Test," said the BCCI in a statement.

He has played four Tests, 22 ODIs and 52 T20 Internationals.

The second Test begins in Pune from October 24.

India's updated squad for the second and third Test against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar.

