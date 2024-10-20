Cricket

India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test Day 5: Can Jasprit Bumrah And Co Pull Off Miracle In Bengaluru?

With New Zealand needing just 107 runs in the fourth innings, India will need something extraordinary from their bowling battery to avert a Kiwi win, unless rain plays its part. Follow the live cricket scores and updates from Day 5 of the IND vs NZ Test

O
Outlook Sports Desk
20 October 2024
Jasprit Bumrah (left) will be crucial to Rohit Sharma's plans of stopping New Zealand's victory charge in the Bengaluru Test. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fifth and final day of the first Test between India and New Zealand, in Bengaluru on Sunday (October 20). After a whirlwind Day 4 featuring Sarfaraz Khan's maiden Test ton and India's subsequent batting collapse, the hosts need 10 wickets and the Kiwis, 107 runs for victory. While the equation appears to be loaded in the BlackCaps' favour, India's redoubtable bowling arsenal cannot be discounted. Rain might also play a role, if the previous evening was any indication. Follow the live cricket scores and updates from the IND vs NZ match, right here
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test Day 5: Funniest Moment Of Day 4

After playing a late cut off Matt Henry, Sarfaraz ran for a single but Pant wanted a second. Sarfaraz noted that New Zealand fielder Devon Conway had collected the ball and threw it immediately at keeper Tom Blundell. Pant did not notice and ran only for Sarfaraz's animated 'cry' that he made it back safely. Check the full story here.

India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test Day 5: Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke

India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test Day 5: Weather Report

The weather in Bengaluru today is expected to be mostly cloudy with thunderstorms and thundershowers. Temperatures will range between 27°C and 21°C. According to AccuWeather, there's an 80% chance of rain returning on the final day.

Check Live Streaming and Hourly Weather Report here.

India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test Day 5: Start Time, Streaming Details

Play is slated to begin at 9:15am on day 5 of the first India vs New Zealand Test, provided rain does not intervene. The match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India, with live telecast on the Sports 18 TV channel. The first day of the Test was washed out, and all eyes will be on the skies again in Bengaluru on the fifth and final morning.

