India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test Day 5: Can Jasprit Bumrah And Co Pull Off Miracle In Bengaluru?

India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test Day 5: Funniest Moment Of Day 4
After playing a late cut off Matt Henry, Sarfaraz ran for a single but Pant wanted a second. Sarfaraz noted that New Zealand fielder Devon Conway had collected the ball and threw it immediately at keeper Tom Blundell. Pant did not notice and ran only for Sarfaraz's animated 'cry' that he made it back safely. Check the full story here.
India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test Day 5: Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke
India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test Day 5: Weather Report
The weather in Bengaluru today is expected to be mostly cloudy with thunderstorms and thundershowers. Temperatures will range between 27°C and 21°C. According to AccuWeather, there's an 80% chance of rain returning on the final day.
India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test Day 5: Start Time, Streaming Details
Play is slated to begin at 9:15am on day 5 of the first India vs New Zealand Test, provided rain does not intervene. The match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India, with live telecast on the Sports 18 TV channel. The first day of the Test was washed out, and all eyes will be on the skies again in Bengaluru on the fifth and final morning.