India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 5 Live Streaming: Check Hourly Bengaluru Weather Forecast

India's bowling attack is ready to take on New Zealand on Day 5 of the 1st Test at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, October 20. (Day 5 Live Blog | More Cricket News)
The Day 4 saw Sarfaraz Khan score his maiden Test century, but India's batting collapse followed, leaving them needing 10 wickets for a win, while New Zealand are just 107 runs away.
Although the situation seems to be totally in favor of BlackCaps, India's strong bowling lineup is definitely not out of the game yet. Rain is also always knocking at the door, as witnessed a day before, and weather can also play its role.
Day five is set to begin soon, and India will look to take advantage of the dangerous bowling unit.
On Day 4, Sarfaraz Khan struck a majestic 150 while Rishabh Pant fell just short of a century with a brisk 99, as India were bowled out for 462 in their second innings. New Zealand's bowlers made good use of the new ball, troubling India's batters and tightening the contest.
However, with Bangalore's weather being notoriously unpredictable, it’s uncertain whether it will play spoilsport, As the first day of the Test match was washed out.
The second day saw India losing their all wickets on just 46 runs. It is India's lowest team total in India. Day 3 and 4 showed a great turnaround. Giving hope for day 5.
IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 5 Weather Report
The weather in Bengaluru today is expected to be mostly cloudy with thunderstorms and thundershowers. Temperatures will range between 27°C and 21°C. According to AccuWeather, there's an 80% chance of rain returning on the final day.
Live Streaming Details For India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 5
When to watch the India vs New Zealand 1st Test, day 5 action?
The first Test between India and New Zealand is set to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from October 16-20. The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST on all days.
Where to watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test, day 5 action on TV?
The first Test between India and New Zealand will be telecast live on the Sports18 channel.
Where to live stream the India vs New Zealand 1st Test, day 5 action?
The live streaming of the first Test between India and New Zealand will be available on the JioCinema app.
India Vs New Zealand 1st Test - Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke