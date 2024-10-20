Cricket

India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 5 Live Streaming: Check Hourly Bengaluru Weather Forecast

New Zealand are just 107 runs away from victory, leaving India with the tough task of pulling off something extraordinary. Jasprit Bumrah and the rest of India's bowling unit will need to deliver a remarkable performance to turn the game around. With rain potentially playing a role, check the hourly Bengaluru weather forecast right here

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Cricket Day 4 Photo gallery_Glenn Philips
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: New Zealand's Glenn Philips reacts after India's Sarfaraz Khan played a shot on his delivery | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
info_icon

India's bowling attack is ready to take on New Zealand on Day 5 of the 1st Test at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, October 20. (Day 5 Live Blog | More Cricket News)

The Day 4 saw Sarfaraz Khan score his maiden Test century, but India's batting collapse followed, leaving them needing 10 wickets for a win, while New Zealand are just 107 runs away.

Although the situation seems to be totally in favor of BlackCaps, India's strong bowling lineup is definitely not out of the game yet. Rain is also always knocking at the door, as witnessed a day before, and weather can also play its role.

Day five is set to begin soon, and India will look to take advantage of the dangerous bowling unit.

On Day 4, Sarfaraz Khan struck a majestic 150 while Rishabh Pant fell just short of a century with a brisk 99, as India were bowled out for 462 in their second innings. New Zealand's bowlers made good use of the new ball, troubling India's batters and tightening the contest.

IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant hits Tim Southee out of the Chinnaswamy. - BCCI
IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant Hits A Monstrous Six Off Tim Southee In Bengaluru - Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

However, with Bangalore's weather being notoriously unpredictable, it’s uncertain whether it will play spoilsport, As the first day of the Test match was washed out.

The second day saw India losing their all wickets on just 46 runs. It is India's lowest team total in India. Day 3 and 4 showed a great turnaround. Giving hope for day 5.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 5 Weather Report

The weather in Bengaluru today is expected to be mostly cloudy with thunderstorms and thundershowers. Temperatures will range between 27°C and 21°C. According to AccuWeather, there's an 80% chance of rain returning on the final day.

AccuWeather-Screengrab
IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 5 Weather Report Photo: AccuWeather Screengrab
info_icon

Live Streaming Details For India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 5

When to watch the India vs New Zealand 1st Test, day 5 action?

The first Test between India and New Zealand is set to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from October 16-20. The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST on all days.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test, day 5 action on TV?

The first Test between India and New Zealand will be telecast live on the Sports18 channel.

Where to live stream the India vs New Zealand 1st Test, day 5 action?

The live streaming of the first Test between India and New Zealand will be available on the JioCinema app.

India Vs New Zealand 1st Test - Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test Day 5: Can Jasprit Bumrah And Co Pull Off Miracle In Bengaluru?
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 5 Live Streaming: Check Hourly Bengaluru Weather Forecast
  3. Brisbane Heat Women Vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20 Spring Challenge Final Match
  4. Gambia Vs Mozambique Live Streaming T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier: When, Where To Watch
  5. Rwanda Vs Seychelles Live Streaming T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Celta Vigo 1-2 Real Madrid: Vinicius Junior Secures Late Winner To Keep Title Push Alive
  2. Newcastle United 0-1 Brighton, EPL: Seagulls Concerned Over Welbeck's Injury
  3. Southampton 2-3 Leicester City, EPL: Ayew Says Late Goal Is 'What We Play Football For'
  4. Manchester United 2-1 Brentford, EPL: Ten Hag Says 'Unfair' Goal Fuelled Red Devils' Win
  5. Celtic 2-2 Aberdeen, Scottish Premiership: Rodgers Criticises 'Careless' Bhoys
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Stages Comeback To Defeat Carlos Alcaraz, Claims Inaugural Six Kings Slam Title
  2. 6 Kings Slam: Rafael Nadal Thanks Novak Djokovic For Pushing Him After Final Meeting
  3. 6 Kings Slam: Novak Djokovic Edges Out Rafael Nadal In Last Clash Between The Tennis Greats
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  5. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  2. Australia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs NZ Juniors
  3. India Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GBR Juniors
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Register Dominant 4-2 Win Against Japan
  5. Malaysia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs NZ Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The Land Conflict Blot On Tata Projects
  2. The Spirit Of ‘Tajness’ That Saved Lives On 26/11
  3. Wayanad Bypoll: BJP Fields Young Leader Navya Haridas Against Priyanka Gandhi
  4. Jharkhand Elections: Cong, JMM To Contest 70 Seats, RJD Disappointed; BJP Releases 1st List Of Candidates
  5. Naxal IED Blast In Chhattisgarh Kills 2 ITBP Jawans, Cops Injures 2 Cops
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Cold War Redux 
  2. France Faces Worst Flood In 40 Years
  3. Life And Death Of Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar
  4. Japan: Man Firebombs Ruling Party HQ, Crashes Car Into PM's Residence
  5. 'Nothing Will Deter': Netanyahu's Message After Home Targeted In Drone Attack; Gunshot To The Head Killed Sinwar
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Hosts Need To Defend 107 Before Bad Light Stops Play; IND - 46, 462; NZ - 402, 0/0
  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 20th To October 26th: Unlock The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Sarfaraz, Pant Deliver Goods Before India Collapse To Set Kiwis 107-Run Target
  5. Yahya Sinwar Death: Who Will Head Hamas Next? | The Possible Successors
  6. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  7. Bhutan Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: BHU To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout As Its Main Power Plant Fails