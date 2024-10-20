Cricket

Test Cricket: List Of Lowest Targets Successfully Defended By India And Other Teams

As India failed to stop New Zealand from scoring 107 runs on the final day of the first Test match, let's take a look at the lowest target successfully defended by India and in the overall Test cricket

New Zealands Will Young, centre, interacts with Indian players. AP Photo
New Zealand's Will Young, centre, interacts with Indian players after the ball hit on his helmet on a delivery by India's Ravindra Jadeja during the day five of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru. AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
India set a 107-run target for New Zealand in the opening Test match of the three-match bilateral series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium In Bengaluru. The Black Caps chased down the target comfortably on day 5 to win the match by eight wickets. (More Cricket News)

India have defended a 107-run target on home soil before but that came in 2004 against Australia in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. They failed to repeat the same in Bengaluru.

List of the lowest targets successfully defended by India

1. 107 vs Australia, Wankhede, 2004

The lowest target ever successfully defended by India in Test cricket was against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in 2004, which remains the third-lowest target defended in Test history. India, having been bowled out for a mere 104 runs in their first innings, conceded a 99-run lead to Australia. However, they fought back, scoring 205 in the second innings to set Australia a modest target of 107. In a dramatic twist, the Indian spinners spun a web around the Australian batters, bowling them out for just 93 in 30.5 overs. Harbhajan Singh claimed 5/29, while Murali Kartik took 3/32, sealing a famous victory.

2. 143 vs Australia, Melbourne, 1981

In 1981, India successfully defended a target of 143 runs in the third and final Test of their series against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Trailing by 182 runs in the first innings, India posted 324 in their second innings, leaving Australia with 143 to win. What followed was a remarkable collapse by the Australian team, who were bowled out for just 83 runs in 48.4 overs. Kapil Dev led the Indian attack with figures of 5/28, supported by Karsan Ghavri (2/10) and Dilip Doshi (2/33), securing India’s only win of the series.

3. 170 vs South Africa, Ahmedabad, 1996

India’s third-lowest successful defence of a Test target came against South Africa in Ahmedabad in 1996. India, after being bowled out for 190 in their second innings, set South Africa a target of 170 runs. Javagal Srinath produced a lethal spell, taking 6/21 in just 11.5 overs, with Anil Kumble chipping in with 3/34. The South African team crumbled, all out for just 105 in 38.5 overs, handing India a 64-run victory.

4. 188 vs Australia, Bengaluru, 2017

In 2017, India defended a target of 188 against a strong Australian side in the second Test at Bengaluru. Ravichandran Ashwin was the star of the show, taking 6/41 as Australia were bundled out for just 112 in 35.4 overs. Ashwin took both the first and the last wickets, and India won the game by 75 runs to level the series.

5. 188 vs New Zealand, Brabourne, 1969

The fifth-lowest target defended by India in Test cricket was against New Zealand at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai in 1969. Set a target of 188, New Zealand were bowled out for just 127 in 69.5 overs. The Indian spin duo of Erapalli Prasanna (4/74) and Bishan Singh Bedi (6/42) took all ten wickets between them. India won the match by 60 runs, with both spinners finishing the game with eight wickets each.

List of the lowest targets successfully defended in Test cricket

1. 85 - Australia vs England, 1882 (Won by 7 runs)

In a low-scoring Test at The Oval, Australia made 63 in the first innings and set England a target of 85 after scoring 122 in the second. England, at 51-2, seemed on track before Frederick Spofforth’s second seven-wicket haul (14 in the match) bowled them out for 77, leading to a famous seven-run win and the birth of the Ashes legend.

2. 99 - West Indies vs Zimbabwe, 2000 (Won by 35 runs)

In Port of Spain, West Indies set a target of 99 after being bowled out for 147 in their second innings. Zimbabwe crumbled for 63, with only Grant Flower (26) reaching double figures. West Indies won by 35 runs.

3. 107 - India vs Australia, 2004 (Won by 13 runs)

In Mumbai, Australia chased 107 after India’s second innings total of 205. However, Indian spinners Harbhajan Singh (5/29), Murali Kartik (3/32), and Anil Kumble (1/5) bowled Australia out for 93, giving India a 13-run win.

4. 111 - England vs Australia, 1887 (Won by 13 runs)

In Sydney, England were bowled out for 45 in their first innings but set Australia a target of 111 after posting 184 in the second. Australia collapsed from 58-4 to 97 all out, with Billy Barnes taking 6/28 in a 13-run win for England.

5. 111 - England vs Australia, 1896 (Won by 66 runs)

At The Oval, England set Australia 111 to win after being dismissed for just 84 in their second innings. Australia were bowled out for 44, their third-lowest Test total, as England won by 66 runs.

