IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: India Go Down Against New Zealand In Bengaluru, Trail By 0-1 In Series

New Zealand chased down the 107-run target in the 28th over to win the match in the first session on the final day of the match in Bengaluru

New Zealands Rachin Ravindra plays a shot during day five. AP Photo
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra plays a shot during day five of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru. AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
New Zealand registered their first Test victory in India since 1988 when they defeated the Men In Blue by eight wickets on the fifth day of the first Test match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Day 5 Highlights | More Cricket News)

New Zealand chased down the 107-run target in the 28th over to win the match in the first session on the final day of the match in Bengaluru.

Earlier, India opted to bat first on a pitch that was under covers for three days. India recorded their lowest total in Test cricket on home soil when they were restricted to 46 runs in the first innings.

India captain Rohit Sharma later realised that he made a mistake in judging the nature of the wicket. But New Zealand used the opportunity and made 402 runs in the first innings taking a hefty lead of 356 runs.

Rachin Ravindra made a brilliant ton and played a 134-run knock in just 157 balls. Tim Southee and opener batter Devon Conway also made half-centuries.

Sarfaraz Khan celebrates after scoring his maiden international century during the fourth day of the first India vs New Zealand Test in Bengaluru. - AP/Aijaz Rahi
IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Emotional Sarfaraz Khan Recalls Long Struggle After Smashing Maiden Ton

BY PTI

India started their second inning well and all top-five batters got a good start. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli score half-centuries. Kohli added 136 runs for the third wicket with Sarafaraz Khan but lost his wicket on the last ball of day 3.

But Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz kept the momentum going and Khan scored his maiden Test century. He went on to score 150 runs but got dismissed while playing over covers on Tim Southee's delivery.

Rishabh Pant again got out in the nineties and missed his well-deserved century by just one run. Then, Indian wickets kept flowing and the lower order shattered completely as India could make only 462 runs.

IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Sarfaraz Khan (right) runs alongside Rishabh Pant during the day four of the 1st Test in Bengaluru. - AP/Aijaz Rahi
IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Sarfaraz Khan's 'Rain Dance' On The Pitch To Protect Rishabh Pant Goes Viral - Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Now, New Zealand openers came to bat on day 4 with a target of 107 runs ahead of them. But the game was stopped first due to bad light then rain.

Day 5 started with Bumrah getting the wicket of New Zealand captain Tom Latham on just the second delivery. Mohammed Siraj and Bumrah kept the Kiwi batters at bay but the runs started to flow after the dismissal of Devon Conway.

Bumrah dismissed Conway and the centurion Rachin Ravindra came to the crease. He started batting with positive intent and hit Bumrah for two boundaries on the first three deliveries he faced.

Will Young also got confidence and the duo started dealing in boundaries. They finished the match in the 28th over as New Zealand won te match by eight wickets.

Now, the caravan will move to Pune for the second Test match starting on Thursday, 24th October.

