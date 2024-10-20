Cricket

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Latham Believes India Have Firepower To Hit Back After Bengaluru Defeat

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham reminded his team not to lose focus on the second Test amid the revelries after winning the first match, as India has the firepower in its ranks to hit back

IND Vs NZ 1st Test: New Zealand's captain Tom Latham, right, speaks to India's captain Rohit Sharma | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
New Zealand skipper Tom Latham reminded his team not to lose focus on the second Test amid the revelries after winning the first match, as India has the firepower in its ranks to hit back. (Highlights|Scorecard)

The Kiwis defeated India by eight wickets here on Sunday in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the series, but they will now have to prepare for the second match, beginning at Pune from October 24.

This was their first Test victory in India after 1988, and overall just the third win in red-ball format on these shores.

"I think 36 years is the last time that we've won here. So, it's a really special feeling to be in this position.

"It's a proud moment for this group and one we'll celebrate," Latham said in the post-match press conference.

"We certainly know that it's going to be a challenge against India (in the second Test), who obviously have a lot of firepower in that line-up," he added.

Latham credited his pace troika of William O'Rourke, Matt Henry and Tim Southee for keeping the pressure on India throughout the Bengaluru Test.

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra plays a shot during day five of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru. - AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: India Lose Series Opener As Kiwis Register First Win On Indian Soil In 36 Years

BY Jagdish Yadav

"I think the work we did with the new ball yesterday evening was outstanding. I think Southee, Henry and William asked lots of questions and obviously managed to get the rewards.

"We certainly knew India were going to get themselves right back in the game and just happy that we weren't chasing too many more than 100," he said.

The left-handed opener also underlined the importance of the eighth partnership between Rachin Ravindra and Southee that gave his side a substantial lead.

"The game was in the balance a little bit when Tim and Rachin formed their partnership.

"I think they put on 137. It was massive for us. I think if you said to us the day before during the press conference that we'd be chasing 100 on day five, I would have shaken your hand and said we'll take that," he added.

However, Latham is now turning his focus on the second Test at Pune.

"I think we've got to shift our focus to Pune and that will be our focus for the week in terms of the approach that we want to go in with. We've built a little bit of confidence up this week," he noted.

But Latham was not able to give an exact timeline to the return of veteran batter Kane Williamson, who is recovering from a groin strain.

"I'm sure those conversations will be had over the next 24-48 hours, I guess anyone of Kane's calibre, if he's right and able to come back and decide, that would be obviously great.

"But yeah, I guess selection headaches are obviously always a great thing to have from a team point of view. So, fingers crossed he'll be right. I'm not 100% sure on his return yet, but fingers crossed he can get over here as soon as possible," he signed off.

