IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test: When Was The Last Time Team India Faced Whitewash At Home?

The Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, are in deep trouble in the ongoing Test series against New Zealand. The hosts face New Zealand in the third and final Test on November 1, Friday at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
The visitors already have the series in their bag, thanks to their eight-wicket win in Bengaluru in the 1st Test followed it up with a convincing 113-run victory in Pune.
Rohit Sharma's side were bowled out for 46, their lowest score on home turf in Bengaluru in the first innings of the 1st Test. In Pune, the hosts changed the pitch conditions but that did not help as Mitchell Santner's best bowling figures (13 in the match) saw India surrender their prestigious home form.
India will now lock horns against New Zealand in the third and final Test but are in danger of being whitewashed. India have been clean-swept in Tests on home soil, some 24 years ago.
South Africa beat India 2-0 in a bilateral series in February-March 2000. India lost the opening Test by four wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
They also lost the second Test in Bengaluru by an innings and 71 runs as the Proteas whitewashed the Indians on their home turf.
Squads:
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep
New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell(w), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke