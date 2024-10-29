Cricket

IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test: When Was The Last Time Team India Faced Whitewash At Home?

IND vs NZ: After losing the first two Tests in Bengaluru and Pune, the hosts are in danger of getting whitewashed against Tom Latham's New Zealand

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
india vs new zealand 2nd test pune
Captains Rohit Sharma and Tom Latham at the toss for the second India vs New Zealand Test in Pune. Photo: X/BCCI
info_icon

The Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, are in deep trouble in the ongoing Test series against New Zealand. The hosts face New Zealand in the third and final Test on November 1, Friday at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

The visitors already have the series in their bag, thanks to their eight-wicket win in Bengaluru in the 1st Test followed it up with a convincing 113-run victory in Pune.

Rohit Sharma's side were bowled out for 46, their lowest score on home turf in Bengaluru in the first innings of the 1st Test. In Pune, the hosts changed the pitch conditions but that did not help as Mitchell Santner's best bowling figures (13 in the match) saw India surrender their prestigious home form.

India will now lock horns against New Zealand in the third and final Test but are in danger of being whitewashed. India have been clean-swept in Tests on home soil, some 24 years ago.

Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine. - Photo: X | ICC
Tim Paine Says He Doesn't Regret Sledging India's Ashwin In Sydney Test During 2020-21 Tour

BY PTI

South Africa beat India 2-0 in a bilateral series in February-March 2000. India lost the opening Test by four wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

They also lost the second Test in Bengaluru by an innings and 71 runs as the Proteas whitewashed the Indians on their home turf.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell(w), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Live Score: Shafali Verma Departs Early | IND-W At 65/1 In 15 Overs
  2. When Virat Kohli Blocked Glenn Maxwell On Instagram For Teasing His Shoulder Injury
  3. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test: Will Harshit Rana Make Debut? Pacer To Join IND Squad - Report
  4. Pakistan Tour Of Australia 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  5. Ranji Trophy Group A Round 3 Day 3: Maharashtra Thrash Meghalaya By 10 Wickets, Mumbai Vs Tripura Match Drawn
Football News
  1. Newcastle United Vs Chelsea, EFL Cup: Must Make 'Right Call' On Gordon Fitness, Says Howe
  2. Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Preview: Mariners And Nizams Battle For Momentum
  3. Ballon D'Or 2024: Carlo Ancelotti Wins Johan Cruyff Trophy, Thanks Real Madrid Stars Vinicius Jr, Dani Carvajal
  4. Aitana Bonmati Hopeful Of More Barcelona Titles After Second Ballon d'Or Feminin Award
  5. 'Keep Working Hard' - Rodri Backs Compatriot Lamine Yamal For Future Ballon d'Or Glory
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Qualifies For Season Finale
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Stefanos Tsitsipas Stays In Contention For ATP Finals After First-Round Win
  3. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  5. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Why ‘Abua’ Is Important In Jharkhand Assembly Elections
  2. Baba Siddique’s Son Now Receives Death Threat, Delhi Child Spiritual Orator On ‘Radar’ Of Bishnoi Gang
  3. Toxic Foam Floats Over Yamuna River As Pollution Rises In Delhi
  4. Day In Pics: October 29, 2024
  5. Tihar Jail, Businessmen and Mexican Drug Cartels: All About NCB's Massive Meth Lab Bust
Entertainment News
  1. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  2. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  3. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  4. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  5. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
US News
  1. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
  2. Washington Post, LA Times Decide Against Presidential Endorsements Despite Backlash | Here's Why
  3. Racist, Anti-Puerto Rican Remarks At Trump Rally Spark Outrage |Will It Impact Swing State Votes?
  4. Kamala Harris, The Immigrant Advocate Who’s Now Echoing Trump’s Policies
  5. US Elections: The Stark Contrasts Between Harris And Trump's Economic Visions
World News
  1. China Announces New Measures For Couples To Have More Children To Avert Demographic Crisis
  2. In Taliban's Latest Attempt To Silence, Afghan Women Now Banned From Conversing, Speaking Loudly
  3. Who Is Naim Qassem? New Hezbollah Chief Who Fled Lebanon Out Of Fear For His Life
  4. The Challenges Facing Kamala Harris In 2024 US Elections
  5. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
Latest Stories
  1. North Korea Sends Foreign Minister To Russia Amid Reports Of Troop Deployment | Details
  2. Shiv Sena Announces 15 More Candidates In Third List, 4 From BJP | See Full List
  3. Diwali 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance Of The 5-days Festival
  4. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Live Score: Shafali Verma Departs Early | IND-W At 65/1 In 15 Overs
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi 2024: Everything You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Naraka Chaturdashi 2024: Things To Keep In Mind While Lighting Diya For Lord Yama
  7. Dhanteras 2024: 9 Auspicious Items You Must Buy
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 29, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign