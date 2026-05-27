SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Check Mullanpur's Weather Weather For Today's Do-Or-Die Encounter

There is no prediction of rain in today's Eliminator match between SRH and RR
SRH have thrashed RR in both league matches in IPL 2026
The winner will play GT in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2026
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket, New Chandigarh on Wednesday, May 27.
SRH have had the upper hand over RR in the tournament, beating them twice in the league stage, both home and away. On the other hand, RR started their season with a bang, winning their four consecutive games, but lost mid-way. However, back-to-back wins in the last two league matches ensured their last-moment entry into the playoffs.
SRH, on the other hand, finished with the same number of points as the table-toppers RCB but find themselves unlucky to be playing the Eliminator because of a marginal difference in the run-rate.
Heinrich Klaasen Factor Puts SRH Ahead
Both teams possess the most explosive top-order of the league. While SRH's top-three consists of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Ishan Kishan, RR have flamboyant Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal as their openers.
However, what puts SRH is their more-settled middle order, which has Heinrich Klaasen, who's been a revelation, scoring 606 runs in 14 matches in the season that too while batting at No.4 or lower, which is an incredible feat as no batter in the past has been able to do that in the league history.
On the other hand, RR's middle-order has been brittle with their skipper, Riyan Parag being out-of-form and not much reliable performances by any other batter.
Pat Cummins Vs Jofra Archer
SRH's skipper Pat Cummins made a late entry in the league stage due to injury, but since his comeback, the winning trajectory of his team has only gone upwards. The Orange Army has won five of their seven games under Cummins' leadership this season.
Apart from his captaincy acumen, Cummins has taken 7 wickets in IPL 2026 at an impressive average of 14.50 and managed a high bowling potency in the middle overs.
On the other hand, Jofra Archer has been RR's bowling mainstay, picking up 21 wickets in the league stage. Though he has gone for runs at times, his knack of picking up wickets in the powerplay and at crucial junctures has helped RR a lot in the league stage.
SRH Vs RR Eliminator, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather
SRH Vs RR Eliminator, IPL 2026: Squads
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Vignesh Puthur
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar
Is there any chance of rain in Mullanpur today?
There is no prediction of rain in today's Eliminator match between SRH and RR.
What happened between the two teams in the league stage?
SRH have thrashed RR in both league matches in IPL 2026.