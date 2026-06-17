India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Shafali Verma Brings Up Fifty With Nervy Drive Past Cover

India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: INDW 104/0 (11)
Myrthe van den Raad floats it up and Shafali Verma goes for the drive on the rise. She doesn’t quite middle it, off the splice and a bit uppishly, squirting it just past the left of cover. There’s a hint of fingertips in the field, maybe just out of reach, but it’s safe and the batters scamper through for a single. And that brings up Shafali Verma’s fifty in style.
India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: INDW 78/0 (8.2)
Isabel Woning offers it up and Shafali Verma needs no second invitation. She leans into the stroke and finds the gap perfectly through sweeper cover. The timing is crisp, the placement even better, and it races away to the fence for four.
India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: INDW 59/0 (6)
Myrthe van den Raad goes for a fuller length, this one swinging back into middle and leg. Shafali Verma stays compact and works it neatly into the gap at mid-wicket, picking up a sharp single and keeping the strike rotating. Smart, controlled start from the opener.
India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: INDW 56/0 (5.4)
Myrthe van den Raad sprays one full and well wide outside off stump, not the start she wanted. Smriti Mandhana shimmies down the track but wisely lets it go, watching it sail through to the keeper. Called a wide, and India get an extra run without doing much.
India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: IND-W 24/0 (2.1)
Heather Siegers goes too full and a touch too slow outside off, and Smriti Mandhana makes her pay instantly. She leans into the ball, strides across with intent, and threads the gap perfectly between cover and extra cover. Pure timing on the drive as it races away to the fence for four.
India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Game On!
Game on, we are underway! Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma stride out to the middle, with Mandhana taking strike first up. India set the tone at the top, while Iris Zwilling has the new ball in hand and will look to make early inroads. The stage is set, here we go!
India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Toss And Playing XIs
Netherlands Women have won the toss and have opted to field.
India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma
Netherlands Women (Playing XI): Heather Siegers, Phebe Molkenboer, Babette de Leede(w/c), Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Myrthe van den Raad, Caroline de Lange, Silver Siegers, Isabel Woning
India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Hello!
Greetings, and welcome to our live blog covering India Women vs Netherlands Women in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. Stay tuned for all the live updates from today’s Match 10.