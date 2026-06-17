India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Shafali Verma Brings Up Fifty With Nervy Drive Past Cover

India's Smriti Mandhana creates history as she becomes first India to score 4000 T20I runs. AP

India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 10 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 between India Women and Netherlands Women on Wednesday, 17 June, at Headingley Cricket Ground. India Women are back in action in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, with Harmanpreet Kaur’s side up against debutants Netherlands Women in their second Group 1 clash at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds. India come into this game on the back of a dominant 64-run win over Pakistan, where Smriti Mandhana’s 68, Richa Ghosh’s quick 34 and Deepti Sharma’s superb 5/10 stood out. For the Netherlands, this is their first appearance at a Women’s T20 World Cup, and they’ll be looking to seize the occasion despite the steep challenge. India, in strong rhythm already, start as clear favourites as attention turns to how clinically they can get the job done.

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17 Jun 2026, 07:54:27 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: INDW 104/0 (11) Myrthe van den Raad floats it up and Shafali Verma goes for the drive on the rise. She doesn’t quite middle it, off the splice and a bit uppishly, squirting it just past the left of cover. There’s a hint of fingertips in the field, maybe just out of reach, but it’s safe and the batters scamper through for a single. And that brings up Shafali Verma’s fifty in style.

17 Jun 2026, 07:41:53 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: INDW 78/0 (8.2) Isabel Woning offers it up and Shafali Verma needs no second invitation. She leans into the stroke and finds the gap perfectly through sweeper cover. The timing is crisp, the placement even better, and it races away to the fence for four.

17 Jun 2026, 07:30:30 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: INDW 59/0 (6) Myrthe van den Raad goes for a fuller length, this one swinging back into middle and leg. Shafali Verma stays compact and works it neatly into the gap at mid-wicket, picking up a sharp single and keeping the strike rotating. Smart, controlled start from the opener.

17 Jun 2026, 07:26:03 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: INDW 56/0 (5.4) Myrthe van den Raad sprays one full and well wide outside off stump, not the start she wanted. Smriti Mandhana shimmies down the track but wisely lets it go, watching it sail through to the keeper. Called a wide, and India get an extra run without doing much.

17 Jun 2026, 07:09:43 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: IND-W 24/0 (2.1) Heather Siegers goes too full and a touch too slow outside off, and Smriti Mandhana makes her pay instantly. She leans into the ball, strides across with intent, and threads the gap perfectly between cover and extra cover. Pure timing on the drive as it races away to the fence for four.

17 Jun 2026, 07:09:05 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Game On! Game on, we are underway! Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma stride out to the middle, with Mandhana taking strike first up. India set the tone at the top, while Iris Zwilling has the new ball in hand and will look to make early inroads. The stage is set, here we go!

17 Jun 2026, 07:08:28 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Toss And Playing XIs Netherlands Women have won the toss and have opted to field. India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma Netherlands Women (Playing XI): Heather Siegers, Phebe Molkenboer, Babette de Leede(w/c), Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Myrthe van den Raad, Caroline de Lange, Silver Siegers, Isabel Woning