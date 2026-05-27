India Vs Jamaica LIVE Streaming, Unity Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch The Semi-Final?

India will return to Unity Cup in England after 22 years
The Blue Tigers will face Jamaica in the semi-final on Wednesday, May 27
The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India
India makes a comeback in England after 24 years as they face Jamaica in the Unity Cup semi-final in the Valley, London on Wednesday, May 27.
India's participation in the tournament after such a long gap brings with it a feeling of nostalgia along with a sense of opportunity to stun teams way above in FIFA rankings. The last time the Indian football team played on English soil was back in 2002, that too against Jamaica twice in friendly matches in Watford and Wolverhampton.
Now again we are here after a hiatus of 22 years under the coaching of Khalid Jamil, to test ourselves against much-higher oppositions from opposite ends of the planet.
Now, more than two decades later, India arrive in London under head coach Khalid Jamil, with the tournament offering an early opportunity to test themselves against higher-ranked opposition from the opposite ends of the globe.
India, Jamaica, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe are the four teams participating in the Unity Cup. With Nigeria and Zimbabwe having played their semi-final on Tuesday, May 26, Jamaica and India are the teams left that will compete on May 27, and the winner of the second semi-final will face Nigeria in the final on May 30 (Saturday).
"We have selected players who performed well in the ISL," said Jamil in the press conference on Monday. Based on that, we will continue to build the team. Whoever performs well gets selected."
With the Indian Super League season having concluded only a few days ago, with East Bengal FC being crowned champions, the squad arrives in competitive rhythm and physical readiness.
The Indian head coach has emphasized that the Indian team has been selected purely based on merit and form, and this tournament presents itself as an opportunity for the players to establish themselves internationally.
The 17 players of the Indian team reached London on Monday after Mohan Bagan SG players' withdrawal. Goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari joined the camp a day later, while Jamil also called up midfielder Macarton Nickson and defender Nikhil Barla, who joined the team on Tuesday.
Forward Edmund Lalrindika also reiterated that the tournament serves as a good benchmark to test the team's progress, as it provides exposure to the players..
"This is a very good exposure for us and a great experience. It is an opportunity to test ourselves against higher-ranked teams. We will try our best to get positive results," said Lalrindika.
India are currently placed in the 136th position in the FIFA rankings and will be up against 71st-ranked Jamaican team that came within a game of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup to be held in the US, Canada and Mexico.
"It is very good for us to be here and play in this tournament. Jamaica are definitely a stronger team, but we will try our best to do well. It is important for us to make a good start," said Jamil, who himself toured England with the national team in 2000 and 2001.
India Vs Jamaica, Unity Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming
When and where will the India vs Jamaica, Unity Cup 2026 semi-final be played?
The semi-final of Unity Cup 2026 between India and Jamaica will be played at the Valley, London on Wednesday, May 27.
Where to watch the India Vs Jamaica, Unity Cup 2026 semi-final?
The semi-final of Unity Cup 2026 between India and Jamaica will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India. However, the match will not be televised live in India.