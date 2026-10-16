Vibrant Goa Summit to Connect 220 Goan MSMEs with 300+ Global Buyers

The key highlight of the summit will be the Reverse Buyer–Seller Meet, through which more than 300 international buyers will be connected with 220 selected Goan micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The participating enterprises have been shortlisted based on buyer demand, product suitability, export potential and their readiness to fulfil orders. With buyer requirements identified in advance, more than 1,000 curated business-to-business (B2B) meetings are planned over the three days. Outcomes will be tracked by Vibrant Goa Foundation following the summit, as part of its efforts to develop Export MSME Champions by 2037, the release stated.