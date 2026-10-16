Vibrant Goa Summit to Connect 220 Goan MSMEs with 300+ Global Buyers

Vibrant Goa Global Business Summit runs from October 29–31, targeting global partnerships.
Organisers plan over 1,000 meetings connecting international buyers with selected Goan MSMEs.
Sessions will cover semiconductors, African markets, startups, infrastructure and diaspora investment opportunities.
International buyers, investors and business leaders from across the world will convene in Goa for the Vibrant Goa Global Business Summit 2026, scheduled to be held from October 29 to 31 at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, Goa University, Taleigao.
The summit is being organised by Vibrant Goa Foundation in association with the Directorate of Industries, Trade & Commerce, Government of Goa, with a focus on strengthening trade, manufacturing and entrepreneurship, according to a release.
Delegates from more than 50 countries are expected to participate in the event, alongside over 300 international buyers shortlisted from more than 700 applications, 200+ exhibitors, 20+ ambassadors and consular representatives, 25+ government leaders and more than 10,000 business delegates.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will be the Chief Guest at the inaugural ceremony. Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been invited, while former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev is scheduled to deliver the valedictory keynote. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has also been invited. Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar, who hails from Goa, has confirmed his participation in the COGGE Conclave.
The key highlight of the summit will be the Reverse Buyer–Seller Meet, through which more than 300 international buyers will be connected with 220 selected Goan micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The participating enterprises have been shortlisted based on buyer demand, product suitability, export potential and their readiness to fulfil orders. With buyer requirements identified in advance, more than 1,000 curated business-to-business (B2B) meetings are planned over the three days. Outcomes will be tracked by Vibrant Goa Foundation following the summit, as part of its efforts to develop Export MSME Champions by 2037, the release stated.
Beyond facilitating business partnerships, the summit reflects Goa’s broader ambition to strengthen its economy and expand its engagement with global markets. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, “Goa has always welcomed the world as visitors. Now we want the world to see Goa as a partner in business.” Linking the state’s development priorities to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat, CM Sawant has also highlighted Goa’s international airports, electronics manufacturing ambitions, growing startup ecosystem and skilled workforce. The summit is expected to extend the spirit of Swayampurna Goa to wider markets, creating opportunities for employment, enterprise and exports.
The fourth India-Africa Business Conclave, being organised in partnership with MoU partner GIBF, will bring together delegates from more than 30 African countries and Indian businesses through B2B and business-to-government (B2G) meetings. The conclave will focus on eight sectors: infrastructure and smart cities, technology and digital solutions, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, agriculture and food processing, manufacturing and engineering, energy and sustainability, tourism and hospitality, and education and skills. “African businesses are coming with sourcing lists and investment mandates,” said Arman Bankley, Co-Chairman, VGGBS 2026, highlighting the conclave’s focus on facilitating practical business partnerships, as per the release.
The Global Semiconductor & Electronics Leadership Roundtable, scheduled for October 30 and anchored by MoU partner Global Chamber, will focus on the theme “Building India’s Next Semiconductor Growth Corridor”. Discussions will be structured around five pillars: industry leadership, investment opportunities, innovation and technology, talent and skills, and global partnerships. Participants will examine opportunities linked to the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster at Tuem, IT and startup hubs at Chimbel and Porvorim, data and computing infrastructure, and Goa’s airport and port connectivity.
Other sessions will explore investment opportunities across manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, logistics, infrastructure, renewable energy, maritime industries, artificial intelligence, data centres, cybersecurity, education and skills. Curated by SARC, the Infrastructure, Technology & AI track will feature public sector enterprises such as NBCC and RVNL. Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and investment commitments are expected to be announced through investor discussions. The summit will also feature the Digital Goa Pledge and Goa Happiness Index.
TiE Panjim’s startup programme, scheduled for October 30 from 10 am to 5:40 pm, will cover angel investing, pitch decks, market-entry strategy and lessons from early-stage businesses. The programme will conclude with TiE Open Mic, where startups will pitch their ideas to investors. Through the Student Buddy Programme, more than 300 students from Goan colleges and universities are expected to be paired with international delegates and buyers. At Amazing Goa 2024, 402 student buddies participated. A Youth Skill Career Census will also be conducted to map young people’s skills, aspirations and career plans, alongside sessions on youth, gaming and esports.
The COGGE Conclave, scheduled for October 31, will bring together the global Goan diaspora to explore opportunities for investment, mentorship and market access. Governor Rajendra Arlekar has confirmed his participation and is scheduled to address the gathering. COGGE has also engaged overseas business leaders and chambers, including those in the United Kingdom. “Every Goan abroad carries a little of Goa with them,” said Milind Anvekar, Chairman, COGGE, highlighting the initiative’s efforts to translate the diaspora’s connection with Goa into investment, mentorship and business opportunities.
The summit’s partners include GIBF, Global Chamber, World Trade Center, Adam Global Group, TiE Panjim, SARC, NBCC, RVNL, Goa Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Business Goa, Rashtra TV and the Department of Tourism, Government of Goa. The World Trade Center network spans more than 320 centres across 90 countries. Tourism presentations will showcase Goa’s heritage, hinterland, wellness and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) offerings, as per the release.
Vibrant Goa Foundation is a not-for-profit public trust focused on trade, exports, innovation and sustainable economic growth. Its initiatives include the Vibrant Goa Global Expo & Summit, Amazing Goa, Global Tech Summit and Green Goa Summit. Its Advisory Board is chaired by Suresh Prabhu.