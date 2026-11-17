Ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction, KKR retained 14 players—including Rinku, Narine, Chakravarthy, and Cameron Green
Releasing Pathirana and Mustafizur freed up INR 27.20 crore, boosting the franchise's total available purse.
Following a seventh-place finish in IPL 2026, KKR enter the December 16 Goa auction with INR 41.65 crore and 11 open slots
Kolkata Knight Riders have announced their retained and released players ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction, retaining their core players Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, along with big-money overseas signing Cameron Green (INR 25.20 crore).
The biggest names on the released list are Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana (INR 18 crore) and Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman (INR 9.20 crore), whose exits alone free up INR 27.20 crore. Former captain Ajinkya Rahane has also been released following his retirement.
Kolkata Knight Riders: 14 retained, 11 released
Purse available: INR 41.65 crore
Total slots available: 11
Overseas slots available: 4
KKR’s list of retained players: Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Cameron Green, Anukul Roy, Finn Allen, Saurabh Dubey, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Sarthak Ranjan, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Ramandeep Singh, Prashant Solanki
KKR’s list of released players: Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman, Ajinkya Rahane, Blessing Muzarabani, Daksh Kamra, Luvnith Sisodia, Navdeep Saini, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Tejasvi Singh, Umran Malik
Kolkata Knight Riders endured another disappointing IPL 2026 campaign, finishing seventh with six wins from 14 matches and missing out on the playoffs. Despite entering the previous auction with the biggest purse and spending heavily on Cameron Green and Matheesha Pathirana, the franchise failed to get the desired results.
Pathirana managed just one appearance before an injury ruled him out, while Mustafizur Rahman did not feature after being asked to leave the squad by the BCCI.
KKR have retained Green despite questions over his availability for IPL 2027, while keeping their experienced core of Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy intact. The release of Pathirana and Mustafizur frees up INR 27.20 crore in combined contract value.
With 11 slots and INR 41.65 crore in hand, KKR will look to strengthen their bowling attack, add depth to their batting line-up and find a new captain following Rahane's retirement at the IPL 2027 mini-auction in Goa on December 16.