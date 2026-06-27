Egypt vs Iran LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Team Melli Face Must-Win Test Against Pharaohs

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Vikas Patwal
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Egypt vs Iran LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check out the live score and real-time updates of the Group G match of the World Cup between Pharaohs and Team Melli at the Seattle Stadium, United States on Saturday, June 27

Egypt vs Iran LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026
Egypt's Mohamed Salah (10) kicks the ball during a training session ahead of their team's World Cup Group G soccer match against Iran in Seattle, Thursday, June 25, 2026. AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
Egypt vs Iran LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Group G match of the FIFA World Cup between Egypt and Iran at the Seattle Stadium on Saturday, June 27. The Pharaohs are sitting at the top of the Group with 4 points from two matches, while the Iranians are just below them with 2 points from the same number of games. Hossam Hassan's team has a really good chance of qualifying for the next round, and a win would ensure they do so, whereas a draw would also be sufficient to take them through, provided other results fall in their favor. Meanwhile, Team Melli, whose campaign so far has been overshadowed by politics, hasn't been able to register a win yet but have been resilient enough to play out two draws against New Zealand and group favorites, Belgium. Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.
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Egypt vs Iran LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Team Melli Squad

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand (Tractor), Seyed Hossein Hosseini (Sepahan), Payam Niazmand (Persepolis)

Defenders: Danial Eiri (Malavan), Ehsan Hajsafi (Sepahan), Saleh Hardani (Esteghlal), Hossein Kanaani (Persepolis), Shoja Khalilzadeh (Tractor), Milad Mohammadi (Persepolis), Ali Nemati Omid Noorafkan (Foolad), Ramin Rezaeian (Foolad)

Midfielders: Rouzbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal), Saeid Ezatolahi (Shabab Al-Ahli), Mehdi Ghaedi (Al-Nasr), Saman Ghoddos (Kalba), Mohammad Ghorbani (Al-Wahda), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Dender), Mohammad Mohebi (Rostov), Amir Mohammad Razzaghinia (Esteghlal), Mehdi Torabi (Tractor), Aria Yousefi (Sepahan)

Forwards: Ali Alipour (Persepolis), Dennis Dargahi (Standard Liege), Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh (Tractor),  Mehdi Taremi (Olympiacos), Shahriyar Moghanlou (Kalba)

Egypt vs Iran LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Pharaohs Squad

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El Shenawy (Al Ahly), Mostafa Shobeir (Al Ahly), Mohamed Alaa (El Gouna)

Defenders: Mohamed Hani (Al Ahly), Tarek Alaa (Zed), Hamdy Fathy (Al Wakrah), Rami Rabia (Al Ain), Yasser Ibrahim (Al Ahly), Hossam Abdelmaguid (Zamalek), Mohamed Abdelmonem (Nice), Ahmed Fotouh (Zamalek), Karim Hafez (Pyramids)

Midfielders: Marwan Attia (Al Ahly), Mohanad Lasheen (Pyramids), Nabil Emad (Al Najma), Mahmoud Saber (Zed), Ahmed Zizo (Al Ahly), Emam Ashour (Al Ahly), Mostafa Ziko (Pyramids), Mahmoud Trezeguet (Al Ahly), Ibrahim Adel (Nordsjaelland), Haissem Hassan (Real Ovideo)

Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Omar Marmoush (Manchester City), Aqtay Abdallah (Enppi), Hamza Abdelkarim (Barcelona)

Egypt vs Iran LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

Match: Egypt Vs Iran

Venue: Seattle Stadium, US

Date & Time: June 27, 8:30 AM IST

Referee: Szymon Marciniak

Egypt vs Iran LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Welcome

Hello football fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the Group G match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Egypt and Iran at the Seattle Stadium, US. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

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