Egypt vs Iran LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Team Melli Face Must-Win Test Against Pharaohs

Egypt vs Iran LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Team Melli Squad
Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand (Tractor), Seyed Hossein Hosseini (Sepahan), Payam Niazmand (Persepolis)
Defenders: Danial Eiri (Malavan), Ehsan Hajsafi (Sepahan), Saleh Hardani (Esteghlal), Hossein Kanaani (Persepolis), Shoja Khalilzadeh (Tractor), Milad Mohammadi (Persepolis), Ali Nemati Omid Noorafkan (Foolad), Ramin Rezaeian (Foolad)
Midfielders: Rouzbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal), Saeid Ezatolahi (Shabab Al-Ahli), Mehdi Ghaedi (Al-Nasr), Saman Ghoddos (Kalba), Mohammad Ghorbani (Al-Wahda), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Dender), Mohammad Mohebi (Rostov), Amir Mohammad Razzaghinia (Esteghlal), Mehdi Torabi (Tractor), Aria Yousefi (Sepahan)
Forwards: Ali Alipour (Persepolis), Dennis Dargahi (Standard Liege), Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh (Tractor), Mehdi Taremi (Olympiacos), Shahriyar Moghanlou (Kalba)
Egypt vs Iran LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Pharaohs Squad
Goalkeepers: Mohamed El Shenawy (Al Ahly), Mostafa Shobeir (Al Ahly), Mohamed Alaa (El Gouna)
Defenders: Mohamed Hani (Al Ahly), Tarek Alaa (Zed), Hamdy Fathy (Al Wakrah), Rami Rabia (Al Ain), Yasser Ibrahim (Al Ahly), Hossam Abdelmaguid (Zamalek), Mohamed Abdelmonem (Nice), Ahmed Fotouh (Zamalek), Karim Hafez (Pyramids)
Midfielders: Marwan Attia (Al Ahly), Mohanad Lasheen (Pyramids), Nabil Emad (Al Najma), Mahmoud Saber (Zed), Ahmed Zizo (Al Ahly), Emam Ashour (Al Ahly), Mostafa Ziko (Pyramids), Mahmoud Trezeguet (Al Ahly), Ibrahim Adel (Nordsjaelland), Haissem Hassan (Real Ovideo)
Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Omar Marmoush (Manchester City), Aqtay Abdallah (Enppi), Hamza Abdelkarim (Barcelona)
Egypt vs Iran LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Match: Egypt Vs Iran
Venue: Seattle Stadium, US
Date & Time: June 27, 8:30 AM IST
Referee: Szymon Marciniak
Egypt vs Iran LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Welcome
Hello football fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the Group G match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Egypt and Iran at the Seattle Stadium, US. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.