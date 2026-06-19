Haryana Govt Directives on Austerity Mere 'Posturing', says INLD Patron Sampat Singh

Indian National Lok Dal patron Sampat Singh on Friday dismissed the Haryana government's recent directives on a comprehensive set of austerity and resource-management guidelines as mere posturing.
Singh, a former minister, said the BJP government preaches austerity, advocating for reduced wasteful expenditure and energy conservation, but holds extravagant events.
"On one hand, the government advises departments to cut costs, save electricity, and discourages others from holding rallies and public meetings; on the other, it promotes unnecessary and extravagant spending itself and holds mega events," Singh told a news conference here.
On June 10, the Haryana government issued a comprehensive set of austerity and resource-management guidelines applicable to government departments, public sector undertakings and local bodies.
The measures, which came into immediate effect, will remain operational till September, the government order had said.
The measures seek to reduce dependence on imported resources and promote sustainable practices across the state.
Among the various directions issued, the district administrations and police authorities had been asked not to grant permission for rallies, roadshows, processions and other large public gatherings during the period.
Sampat Singh suggested that the government should first reduce its own expenses by downsizing ministerial staff and administrative setups, following the model which was adopted by former chief minister late Om Prakash Chautala.
Singh demanded a reduction in the "large number of advisors and officials" in the BJP government in Haryana "availing themselves of government perks and facilities".
He further said, "While lakhs of talented and educated youths in Haryana face severe unemployment, certain retired IAS officers are repeatedly granted service extensions and reappointed to lucrative posts".
Singh said these officers have been allotted multiple government residences and vehicles, and the BJP government has effectively become a haven for retired IAS officers.
"Such appointments place an additional burden on the state budget, while unemployed youths continue to endure financial and mental stress. If the government wishes to cut costs, it should relieve these officers of their duties and send them home," he said.
The INLD leader further noted that "retired officers, along with politically appointed chairpersons, vice-chairpersons, members, and advisors, have been appointed across approximately 111 Boards, Corporations, Authorities, Committees, and other government bodies".
He demanded a review of these appointments and the abolition of unnecessary posts to save on expenses related to salaries, allowances, offices, vehicles, housing, staff, and other perks.
He argued that if the government can ban big public protests, rallies, and gatherings in the name of maintaining order and cutting costs, "it should also restrict the grand welcome ceremonies, events, inaugurations, foundation-stone laying ceremonies, conferences, meetings, publicity campaigns, and expensive official tours involving its ministers and senior leaders".