Cleveland Cavaliers 115-105 Toronto Raptors, NBA 2026 Playoffs : Mitchell, Harden Deliver Straightforward Win

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, James Harden added 28 and the Cleveland Cavaliers held on for a 115-105 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night for a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series. Evan Mobley had 25 points and eight rebounds for the Cavaliers, who had at least three players score at least 25 points in a postseason game for the second straight season and fourth time overall. Cleveland — which never trailed — has won 12 straight playoff games against Toronto, tying the NBA postseason record for consecutive wins against an opponent. The streak began in the 2016 Eastern Conference finals, when the Cavaliers took the final two games. Cleveland swept Toronto in four games in the second round in 2017 and ’18.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) gestures to the crowd in the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the Toronto Raptors in Cleveland. | Photo; AP/Sue Ogrocki
1/9
NBA: Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden, center, keeps the ball fron Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, right, in the second half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
NBA Basketball Game: Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Keon Ellis, left, reaches for the ball in front of Toronto Raptors guard Ja'kobe Walter (14) in the second half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
NBA Basketball Game: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) dunks next to Toronto Raptors guard Ja'kobe Walter, right, in the second half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
NBA Basketball: Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (2) shoots in front of Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) in the second half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
NBA Basketball: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) goes to the basket between Cleveland Cavaliers guard Keon Ellis (14) and center Evan Mobley (4) in the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
NBA Playoffs 2026: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley, rear, dunks behind Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles, front, in the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
NBA Playoffs 2026: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots over Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) in the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Basketball: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors
Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden, right, goes to the basket past Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) and forward Brandon Ingram (3) in the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Basketball: Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) passes the ball around Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl, upper right, in the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After GT Vs MI, Match 30?

  2. SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Out Hyderabad's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today's Match

  3. Nepal Vs UAE Preview, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming, Squads, Venue - All You Need to Know

  4. IPL Dispatch: Lalit Modi Offers Luxury Watch For Iconic Moment; Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Wicket Drought

  5. GT Vs MI, IPL 2026: Tilak Varma Turns It Around With Stunning Ton As Mumbai Notch Up 99-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: The Curious Case Of Akhtar Ali

  2. Day In Pics: April 20, 2026

  3. Over 700 Citizens Seek Action Against PM Modi's Address, Say PM Violated Model Code Of Conduct

  4. Arithmetic Of Survival: Between Protests And Pay Cuts, Noida’s Workers Struggle To Survive

  5. West Bengal Elections: Neither A Voter, Nor A Citizen, Only A ‘Delete’

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  2. US-Israel War On Iran | Sara Hassani Interview: “Iranians Seeking Dignity And Freedom Deserve Real Allies”

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. Nepal’s Gen Z Revolution: Why Balen Shah Matters Beyond Borders

  5. Shreveport Shooting: Man Kills Eight Children And Shoots Two Women In Louisiana

Latest Stories

  1. Manipur Shutdowns Disrupt Daily Life After Twin Suspected Militant Attacks

  2. Vance to Travel to Pakistan on Tuesday for Crucial Iran Talks

  3. Protests At AMU After 81 Law Students Detained Over 'Attendance Shortage'

  4. Ganga Dussehra 2026: Powerful Astrology Tips To Reduce Shani, Rahu & Ketu Dosha

  5. King: Distribution Rights Of Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Acquired For Rs 250 Crore - Report

  6. SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Out Hyderabad's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today's Match

  7. Practical Magic 2 Trailer: Nicole Kidman And Sandra Bullock Return As Owens Sisters To Face A Dark Curse

  8. Nepal Vs UAE Preview, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming, Squads, Venue - All You Need to Know