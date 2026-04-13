Chelsea 0-3 Man City, Premier League: MCFC Win As Guardiola's Side Look To Close In On Arsenal
Manchester City issued a huge statement of intent in the race for the Premier League title with a 3-0 win at Chelsea on Sunday. Pep Guardiola’s team moved to within six points of leader Arsenal ahead of next weekend’s top of the table clash between the two teams. City also has a game in hand. Nico O’Reilly, Marc Guehi and Jeremy Doku all scored in a blistering second-half performance at Stamford Bridge as City took full advantage of Arsenal’s shock defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday.
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