Peter Serafinowicz Joins Harry Potter HBO Series As Peeves The Poltergeist

Peeves is a mischievous, devilish ghost who stalks the halls of Hogwarts. It's unclear if Peeves will appear in Season 1 or if he will make his debut in the second season of the Harry Potter show, which is currently in pre-production and expected to begin filming this fall. According to the official Harry Potter website, "Peeves enjoyed nothing more than causing chaos in the school corridors. A constant nuisance, no one disliked Peeves more than the school's caretaker, Argus Filch, who was the one tasked with cleaning up the mess. Whether he was throwing things, blowing raspberries or writing rude words on the blackboard, there was nothing Peeves liked best than making mischief!"