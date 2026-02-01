Wolves Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, English Premier League: Gunners Target Seven‑Point Lead At The Summit

Arsenal players celebrate scoring their siide's fourth goal during the English FA Cup soccer match between Arsenal and Wigan Athletic in London, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska

Welcome to the live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 31 fixture between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal at the Molineux Stadium on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. It’s top versus bottom as Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal look to extend their lead at the summit to seven points. The Gunners bounced back from a 1-1 draw with Brentford by thrashing Wigan 4-0 in the FA Cup. Wolves, on the other hand, remain rooted to the foot of the table with just nine points from 26 games, 16 points adrift of safety. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Wolves vs Arsenal football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES